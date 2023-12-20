Travis Scott Hit In The Head By Stage Prop During Concert

Earlier this year Travis Scott released his highly-anticipated new album UTOPIA. The project was absolutely stacked with high-profile features pulling appearances from Young Thug, Future, Drake, SZA, Beyonce, The Weeknd, and many more. Fittingly given how grand of an undertaking the album was it needed a tour that could match the caliber of excitement. Earlier this year Travis Scott took off on the Circus Maximus tour and it's been just that. The larger-than-life performances often feature memorable moments and recurring guest stars on a night-by-night basis.

But during a show earlier this week, Travis Scott narrowly avoided disaster. In a video shared by TMZ, the "MELTDOWN" rapper is performing on stage while one of the suspended props slowly creeps up behind him. As fans watch, the prop hits him from behind and he only narrowly avoids a major fall by jumping down to a lower part of the stage. It's unclear whether Travis was in the wrong place at the time or the prop simply wasn't meant to be moving like that. Regardless he got away with the mistake without any injuries or even any delay to the show. Check out the video of the incident below.

Read More: Travis Scott's "Utopia" Becomes Platinum Eligible

Travis Scott's Near-Disaster

Last week, Travis Scott had a different kind of tour issue. He canceled a planned Chicago show at the last minute and left plenty of fans frustrated. Part of their frustration came from the late notice but also the lack of transparency. Scott blamed the cancelation on travel delays but many fans believed he should have been able to notify them sooner.

Travis Scott's music also recently appeared in the tracklist of Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 as a sample. Her song "Pink Birthday" contains a sample of one of Travis' songs from his 2015 album Rodeo. During a livestream with Kai Cenat last week Minaj thanked Scott directly for helping with the sample clearance. What do you think of Travis Scott almost being knocked off-stage by one of his tour props? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Travis Scott's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]