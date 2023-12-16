Travis Scott Postpones Chicago Show Hours Before Showtime, Blames Travel Delays

Travis Scott was scheduled to bring his Circus Maximus tour to Chicago last night (December 15), but his show didn't go on as planned. Countless fans were left disappointed when the Houston native announced that the show had been postponed. To make matters worse, the announcement was made only a few hours before the show was expected to begin. Eager concertgoers were already lined up outside the venue when the news broke.

Travis Scott shared a Tweet recently, revealing that the show was postponed due to travel delays. "I literally spent 24 hrs on a f*cking runway," he wrote. "Cr*ziest sh*t ever. To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. Togo ham and been waiting for it the whole tour.I will be back the first couple days of January." Luckily, fans who purchased tickets for last night's show will have their tickets honored at his next Chicago stop. He's currently scheduled to take on the Windy City on January 22, during the second leg of his Circus Maximus tour.

Travis Scott Promises Rescheduled Chicago Shows

This isn't the first time Chicago hip-hop heads have been left disappointed this month. Travis Scott's postponement follows Nicki Minaj's recent Jingle Ball cancellation, which was similarly announced only a day prior to the show. “Hope it doesn’t make you sad,” she told fans on Twitter earlier this month. “I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball.”

She went on to announce that Lil Wayne would be performing in her place. "I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come," she added. Nicki's since announced her tour in support of Pink Friday 2, which is scheduled to stop at Chicago's United Center in April. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

