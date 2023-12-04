Nicki Minaj Says Lil Wayne Will Replace Her At iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball In Chicago

Nicki Minaj has announced that Lil Wayne will be replacing her at the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert series in Chicago on Monday night. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she confirmed the change while promising that her new album, Pink Friday 2, will still be dropping later this week.

"Hi guys, I have to tell you something. One last thing," Minaj began. "Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come. HOWEVER!!!!! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show. I am STILL performing @ the #Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th and now I’ll ALSO be performing at the #Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th. Album STILL dropping this FRIDAY. Thank you. Love you."

Nicki Minaj Performs With Lil Wayne In Atlanta

Minaj has been hyping up Pink Friday 2 for months now. Back in November, she teased that the album will reveal one of her "best kept secrets." "Last night when all the world was sleeping, I was up…missing you…a painful amount of missing you…listening to the intro track on #PinkFriday2…I wrote it for you," she wrote in a candid post. "On Dec. 8th…when the clock strikes 12, one of my best kept secrets & proudest moments will be unveiled."

Nicki Minaj Drops Out Of Jingle Ball

Pink Friday 2 is set to drop on Friday, December 8. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and the new album on HotNewHipHop.

