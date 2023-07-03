When Lil Wayne launched Young Money Entertainment in 2005 as an imprint of Cash Money, he probably knew he’d be successful. However, it was probably hard to predict the dominant and staggeringly influential status that the label would hold just a couple of years down the road. Moreover, through some of its first big releases, it gave us two of the biggest stars in hip-hop of the 2010s, beyond, and of all time: Drake and Nicki Minaj, and Weezy himself obviously fits that list, too. Chart history proves this even more, as now that the Trinidadian rapper has 23 Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the three rappers have the most Top 10 hits in the entire genre.

Given that each artist is still releasing hype material that makes huge waves, it’s unlikely that this streak will end anytime soon. For example, Nicki Minaj has an new album on the way this year, Pink Friday 2, and Lil Wayne is hard at work on Tha Carter VI. Meanwhile, Drake recently announced his new album For All The Dogs, which fans expect to release at some point this year as well. With this in mind, it will be very hard for rappers in the game to beat these metrics, even if Eminem and Jay-Z are tied for the fourth rapper with the most Hot 100 Top 10 songs at 22 each, just one less than Nicki.

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne On The Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Podium

.@Drake (68), Lil Wayne (25) and @NICKIMINAJ (23) are now the rappers with the most top 10 hits in Hot 100 history. pic.twitter.com/1lWxpfcNfJ — chart data (@chartdata) July 3, 2023

Furthermore, it’s likely that the 40-year-old MC achieved this off the strength of some of her recent singles. The last one to come out and hit big on the charts was the Ice Spice collab “Barbie World” for the doll-named film, which releases later in July. Of course, with a November drop on the cards, plenty of tracks will probably edge their way to the Top 10 of the chart, as well. In fact, Nicki Minaj might even pass Lil Wayne soon, who has 25 Top 10 entries.

As far as Drake, though, he can snooze on the throne for years and he would still be tough to beat. The Canadian superstar has a whopping 68 Top 10 entries on the Billboard Hot 100. Maybe they should make another Young Money collab project and make a rising tide lift all boats. Regardless, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

