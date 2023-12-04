Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Lil Wayne For Preventing Another "Pink Friday 2" Delay

Nicki Minaj is expected to drop her first new album in 5 years later this week. Pink Friday 2 was first announced earlier this year with an initial release date in November. As the date approached though, Nicki announced a delay in the release of the project. Thankfully for fans, the delay was just a few weeks and the album is now expected to drop this Friday, December 8. But the project narrowly avoided yet another delay earlier this week.

In a new tweet, Nicki explains what happened, or rather what almost happened. "Hi guys, I have to tell you something. One last thing. Hope it doesn’t make you sad. I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come," her tweet begins. While it might be bad news for her fans that will be in attendance, the moved saved her album from another delay. Check out Nicki Minaj's full tweet below.

Lil Wayne Steps In For Nicki Minaj At Jingle Ball

Nicki Minaj went on to explain why Wayne's move was so important later in her tweet. "HOWEVER!!!!! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show. I am STILL performing @ the #Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th and now I’ll ALSO be performing at the #Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th. Album STILL dropping this FRIDAY. Thank you. Love you," her tweet concludes.

Nicki has continued to build up hype for the album in recent weeks. She's teased fans by dropping bars from the record and telling them that she thinks the album is one of the "greatest of all time." What do you think of Lil Wayne stepping in to perform for Nicki Minaj so she can release her album on time? Let us know in the comment section below.

