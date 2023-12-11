Travis Scott Surprises Philly With Lil Uzi Vert Appearance: Watch

Travis Scott has been having himself a nice year. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the release of his album Utopia. The last time we had heard a full-length LP from him was back in 2018 with Astroworld. Consequently, there were a lot of people wanting something fresh. In the end, Scott gave them just that and it turned out to be a huge win for him. While the album has been a bit polarizing, there is no doubt that he is getting a lot of praise from the die-hard stans out there.

Now, Scott is on the Circus Maximus Tour. This tour is taking him all throughout North America. It is an arena tour of epic proportions, and there have been some phenomenal performances thus far. Over the weekend, Scott was in Philadelphia. Overall, there are some phenomenal artists from Philly, including Lil Uzi Vert. Scott has worked with them in the past, particularly on the song "Aye" which is on The Pink Tape. This is a great song, and it is one that would perform well at a concert. Having said that, the fans in Philly were given quite the treat.

Travis Scott x Lil Uzi Vert

In the video above, you can see Travis Scott performing with Lil Uzi Vert, who came out during the song "Aye." Of course, the entire crowd was ecstatic to see the hometown hero pop out. It is not every single day that you get to see such a huge artist on stage with another massive contemporary. However, with Scott pulling a lot of weight in the industry, he can come through with these collabs on a dime. If you are going to the Circus Maximus tour, you can expect a whole lot more of this.

