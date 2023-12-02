Travis Scott & Kai Cenat Link Up, Fans Hope A Joint Stream Is On The Way

Kai Cenat continues to build his hip-hop crossover history, with his most recent link-up being with none other than Travis Scott. Moreover, we just have a picture of the two to go off of, but this already has people quite excited about a potential stream together. Of course, the Twitch giant is well-known for hosting rappers and other celebrities for some fun for the chat. But this would probably be his biggest on-stream appearance to date, particularly if they host it in person and not just a FaceTime or video call. Most recently, he appeared on Gillie and Wallo's Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, defending the Bronx in hilarious fashion.

Furthermore, this actually wouldn't be the first time that these two worlds cross over, although it's the first recorded in-person instance of it. Let's set the stage: Kai Cenat was at TwitchCon, trying to get the company's head honcho to unban his fellow streaming giant, IShowSpeed. Travis Scott, a streaming giant in a different realm, reposted a picture of the exchange, seemingly cosigning the unban efforts. Either that, or he just wanted to show that he's tapped into what these content creators are doing and showing his support.

Kai Cenat & Travis Scott Chill Out Together

However, not all of the New York media personality's relationships within the hip-hop world are positive. For example, Kai Cenat recently expressed shock when he learned that Blueface apparently doesn't like him, and wondered what he ever didd wrong to upset him. We do know that he's crossed paths with the rapper's former boo and baby mama, Chrisean Rock, so that's likely the point of contention. But since they had all streamed together before, this came as a bit of a surprise that had the 21-year-old feeling slightly indignant.

Meanwhile, La Flame is living large on the CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour in support of his new album, UTOPIA. Most recently, he brought out Future for his tour stop in Brooklyn, and they shut the place down. Maybe the Houston creative's Big Apple adventures are what might lead him to work with the streamer more. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kai Cenat and Travis Scott.

