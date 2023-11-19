Kai Cenat Defends 7-Day Prison Stream Against “Glorification” Backlash

Kai Cenat has passionately defended his recent weeklong jail livestream after many critics argued that he had glorified prison life. "Y'all n-ggas just going off the clips you saw. But were you there when we brought in the baddest kids in the community and sat down and spoke to them? What about the thousand times I said 'hey this is bad, I don't wanna be here'? Or me waking up at 6am shivering, back hurt, eating wack-ass food, saying this is why you don't want to be here," Cenat argued on a recent stream.

The issue for many people is that any good that Cenat did with the stream was undercut by the goofiness that went down over the stream's runtime. Cenat had a myriad of famous guests. However, many of them seemingly didn't get Cenat's memo that it was meant to be a teaching moment. Chrisean Rock was rizzing chat, NLE Choppa was making rape jokes every chance he got, and a guy ran into a wall after a fake brawl. While his intentions may have been noble, Cenat's execution clearly prioritized entertainment over any sort of moral lesson.

Cenat Cops New Back Tattoo

However, in more positive news, Cenat recently unveiled a new back tattoo. The new ink pays homage to his New York City origins. The piece includes two references to his AMP content house. "Any Means Possible" is written across his shoulder blades and the AMP logo on his lower back. However, the rest of the piece is all New York. The Statue of Liberty can be prominently seen, as can a New York subway car. Furthermore, there is a large street sign labeled The Bronx with a pair of Tims hanging from it.

Cenat's identity is firmly linked to his origins in New York. A New Yorker through and through, the streamer has a deep love for the city. However, the city hasn't always loved him back. Earlier this year, Cenat was arrested for causing a small riot in Union Square. The incident came about as a result of Cenat announcing an impromptu meetup and giveaway without clearing it with law enforcement or city officials.

