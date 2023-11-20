Kai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It Dirty

No one hates New York quite like New Yorkers, but when people from other states join the fun, no one defends New York like New Yorkers.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It Dirty

Philly duo Gillie and Wallo are hip-hop staples at this point, both through their work in the underground and their acclaimed Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. However, their latest episode brought in someone that is rap-adjacent: Kai Cenat, who was quite the the refreshing perspective to hear from. Moreover, they chopped it up about a lot of topics, including his controversial seven-day prison stream. But there was one discussion that had the streamer feeling a bit heated: the podcasting duo's hate towards his home of The Bronx as the dirtiest part of New York City. In his defense, he explained how there are certain misconceptions that give the community a bad reputation.

"Damn, you came up in the dirtiest part of New York," Gillie incited during their talk. "Bro, shut the f**k up, bro!" Kai Cenat retorted. "The f**k you mean it's the dirtiest part? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, let's shut that down now. The Bronx is not the dirtiest part, [it's] Manhattan, b***h! No the f**k it's not [where it's nice at]! Bro, Manhattan got the dirtiest s**t, bro. It's the most... it's where everybody go!

Read More: Kai Cenat Shocked To Learn Blueface Doesn’t Like Him

Kai Cenat Checks Gille & Wallo For Downplaying The Bronx: Watch

"Look, The Bronx just look cr*zy because it's the hood, bro," Kai Cenat continued. "Hell yeah, a lot of f***ing rats down there [in Times Square], bro. Actually, the whole New York looks dirty. But it's cool, though. You know why? 'Cause it's the aesthetic of New York, bro. It's okay to go down the street, get a bacon egg and cheese, walk back home, and see a big-a** rat run across. You feel me? That's just New York!" Considering his proximity to other NYC artists, it's no wonder to see the Twitch giant defend his neighborhood.

Meanwhile, as he gets more into the hip-hop game every month, we're sure that we'll see him more often on platforms like these. After all, the 21-year-old seems to be one of the few people that has plenty of MCs on call to do pretty much anything fun. Hopefully those rappers haven't tested his love for his hometown. For more news and the latest updates on Gillie, Wallo, and Kai Cenat, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Cam’ron Credits Gillie Da Kid & Wallo For Squashing Mase Beef, Dame Dash Weighs In

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.