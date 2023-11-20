Kai Cenat Defends The Bronx Against Gillie & Wallo After They Call It Dirty

Philly duo Gillie and Wallo are hip-hop staples at this point, both through their work in the underground and their acclaimed Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. However, their latest episode brought in someone that is rap-adjacent: Kai Cenat, who was quite the the refreshing perspective to hear from. Moreover, they chopped it up about a lot of topics, including his controversial seven-day prison stream. But there was one discussion that had the streamer feeling a bit heated: the podcasting duo's hate towards his home of The Bronx as the dirtiest part of New York City. In his defense, he explained how there are certain misconceptions that give the community a bad reputation.

"Damn, you came up in the dirtiest part of New York," Gillie incited during their talk. "Bro, shut the f**k up, bro!" Kai Cenat retorted. "The f**k you mean it's the dirtiest part? No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, let's shut that down now. The Bronx is not the dirtiest part, [it's] Manhattan, b***h! No the f**k it's not [where it's nice at]! Bro, Manhattan got the dirtiest s**t, bro. It's the most... it's where everybody go!

Kai Cenat Checks Gille & Wallo For Downplaying The Bronx: Watch

"Look, The Bronx just look cr*zy because it's the hood, bro," Kai Cenat continued. "Hell yeah, a lot of f***ing rats down there [in Times Square], bro. Actually, the whole New York looks dirty. But it's cool, though. You know why? 'Cause it's the aesthetic of New York, bro. It's okay to go down the street, get a bacon egg and cheese, walk back home, and see a big-a** rat run across. You feel me? That's just New York!" Considering his proximity to other NYC artists, it's no wonder to see the Twitch giant defend his neighborhood.

Meanwhile, as he gets more into the hip-hop game every month, we're sure that we'll see him more often on platforms like these. After all, the 21-year-old seems to be one of the few people that has plenty of MCs on call to do pretty much anything fun. Hopefully those rappers haven't tested his love for his hometown. For more news and the latest updates on Gillie, Wallo, and Kai Cenat, stick around on HNHH.

