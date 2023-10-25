A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Releases New Music Video Directed By Kai Cenat

Streamer Kai Cenat has been increasing both the range and scope of his friendships and collaborations with various rappers recently. He's notoriously close friends with Offset. The former Migos rapper supported Cenat when he was arrested in New York for inciting a riot earlier this year. Afterward, the pair teamed up for a 24-hour livestream to promote Offset's new album Set It Off. He's also received shoutouts from other rappers like Cordae and Central Cee. However, it doesn't always go perfectly as he's been blocked on social media by both SZA and GloRilla in the past.

His newest rap ally is A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. the pair have gotten on so well that Boogie tapped Cenat to direct his new music video. The video is accompanying A Boogie's new song "Did Me Wrong." The song dropped back in September and has already racked up over 10 million streams. In the highly stylized new video, A Boogie raps the track from a number of distinct locations. Most notable among them are a green-screened rooftop and a marionette stage where he's being controlled by strings like a puppet. The music video has already racked up over a million views in less than 24 hours. Check out the new visuals for yourself below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie And Kai Cenat Collab On New Music Video

Earlier this week, Kai and Boogie discussed their new music video leading up to its release. In the clip, they discuss how the video came together both practically and conceptually. The video made the rounds online building up hype for the release. Clearly, it paid off as hundreds of thousands of fans flocked to watch it as soon as it was released.

Last month, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie shared a new 3-track EP called B4 BOA. The tracklist of the project contained "Did Me Wrong" as well as two other songs called "Booby Trap" and "Her Birthday." What do you think of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's newest music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

