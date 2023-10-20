Kai Cenat & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talk About Their Upcoming Music Video: Watch

The streaming giant directed the New York MC’s upcoming visual treatment, which will add a point onto his versatility board.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Kai Cenat and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie are proving to be quite the powerful New York duo- or might become one very soon. Moreover, they recently held a FaceTime call during the former's recent livestream on Twitch, and chopped it up about their upcoming music video together. Before you make any assumptions around the content creator's rapping, singing, or production skills, though, this isn't the collab that it sounds like on paper. Rather, Kai actually directed this upcoming music video for the Bronx rapper, which will prove to be an important step in expanding his versatility, skillset, and visibility in the game.

Furthermore, hopefully we get some fire visuals as a result, as A Boogie has plenty of great tracks to choose from. A strong theory is that this Kai Cenat-directed music video will be for one of his songs from his recent EP, B4 BOA. In addition, it could be for one of the tracks off of the hoodie-wearing MC's upcoming studio album that the title of that EP refers to. Either way, there's a lot of potential here for the Twitch giant to venture into a new lane and find a lot of success doing so.

In fact, this wouldn't even be much of a new avenue for Kai Cenat; he knows his way around a film set or two. He recently put out his short action-comedy film with his best friend Ray, Global Pursuit, which even contains a hilarious Lil Yachty cameo. As such, it's very clear that the 21-year-old has a future in entertainment, whether that's as the leading star, the person behind the camera, or the critic commenting on it all. Who knows; maybe A Boogie will also evolve creatively in similar ways in the future.

In the meantime, though, we can look forward to more great content from both of these talented individuals. Their New York bond seems to generate a lot of chemistry, and their artistic tendencies will make that translate well. On that note, we'll likely see what they have in store for us very soon. For more news and the latest updates on Kai Cenat and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, check back in with HNHH.

