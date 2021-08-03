director
- MusicJay-Z Releasing New Album In 2024, Director Hidji World TeasesAlthough this is by no means confirmed until Hov says the word, this should already send most rap fans into an absolute frenzy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearMegan Thee Stallion Shaded By Vogue Director During Nicki Minaj's IG LiveKletnoy issued an apology to both the Houston MC and her fanbase after many clapped back at him, calling out bias as a booker for the mag. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z & D'Angelo Collab To Appear On "The Book Of Clarence" SoundtrackHov produced the film and crafted a 9-minute cut of "soulful biblical bliss" with the Richmond legend, according to director Jeymes Samuel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan To Direct "Creed 4"Michael B. Jordan is going to direct the next film in the 'creed' franchise.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Releases New Music Video Directed By Kai CenatKai sat in the director's chair for A Boogie's newest visuals.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJAY-Z Praises Hype Williams & Says He Made "Can’t Knock the Hustle" Feel "Like Cinema"JAY-Z recently reflected on Hype Williams' immense influence.By Cole Blake
- Music VideosDiddy & Teyana Taylor Team Up For “Closer To God” Music VideoTeyana Taylor directed Diddy's new music video for "Closer To God."By Cole Blake
- MusicHype Williams' 7 Best Music VideosFrom the futuristic and innovative, to the empowering, simplistic stories. By Demi Phillips
- MusicKai Cenat Directing A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Music Video, Shares BTS FootageWith each new foray into the rap world, it seems like the Twitch streamer is making himself more of a creative force.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West's Jonah Hill & "21 Jump Street" Post Gets Response From DirectorsPhil Lord and Christopher Miller had some comical responses on Twitter to the Chicago rapper's bizarre post.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNBA YoungBoy & Birdman Move Forward With "Baller Blockin 2"NBA YoungBoy and Birdman's "Baller Blockin 2" has found a director.By Cole Blake
- MusicMichael Jackson Biopic Gets Green Light, Antoine Fuqua As DirectorLionsgate gave the film the thumbs up and tapped "Emancipation" director Antoine Fuqua to head it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Praises "The Little Mermaid" Director For Encouraging Her To Incorporate Her Locs Into Leading RoleThe highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1989 film is due out on May 26th, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"Fans are speculating that the mother of two could be referring to Chloe Bailey, who liked her telling tweet.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJohnny Depp To Direct, "Modigliani," His 1st Feature Film In 25 YearsJohnny Depp will be stepping behind the camera to direct his first feature film in over two decades.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJames Cameron On People Complaining About "Avatar" Film Length: "Give Me A F*cking Break""Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee," the director reminded moviegoers.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJustin Lin Gave Up On "Fast X" Due To Vin Diesel's Behavior: ReportJustin Lin is rumored to have stepped down as the director for "Fast X" because of Vin Diesel's behavior on set.By Cole Blake
- MoviesSam Raimi Discusses Why "Spider-Man 4" Was Never Made & Chances Of Another FilmSam Raimi recently discussed the plans he had for a fourth Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearIbrahim Kamara Joins Off-White As Art & Image DirectorIbrahim Kamara has signed on as the Art and Image Director of Off-White.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJustin Lin Steps Down As Director On "Fast X"Justin Lin has stepped down as the director for the upcoming 10th film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSean Kingston Accused Of Assaulting & Pulling Gun On Video DirectorSean Kingston has been accused of assaulting a video director.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRita Ora & Taika Waititi Go Red Carpet Official At "The Suicide Squad" ReleaseThis marks Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's second public appearance as a couple.By Joe Abrams