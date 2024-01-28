Jay-Z Releasing New Album In 2024, Director Hidji World Teases

Jay-Z shook the rap world when he released a collaboration with D'Angelo this year, but perhaps he's not done. Moreover, director Hidji World -– who's worked with A$AP Rocky, Metro Boomin, Future, and many more rap superstars -– recently teased a shoot he directed on Sunday (January 28) for a 2024 album from Hov. Of course, this is just speculative and largely based on the hopes of fans, as the New York legend himself hasn't said anything. However, with a visual project on the cards labeled as a shoot for a project this year, we wouldn't expect this to result in anything less than a ballistic listenership.

Furthermore, Jay-Z hasn't dropped a full-length project since 2017's excellent 4:44. Back when Gayle King interviewed him for CBS, he didn't close the door on another album, but he did remark how it would have to be something really special for him to craft it and sink the necessary time into it. As such, perhaps the 54-year-old finally found that reason... or this is all just a troll to send folks wild online. These days, we can't rule that out, and with a catalog and career as revered and successful as his, he doesn't have anything else he owes us other than some social media spectacle.

Hidji World Teases Jay-Z Album In 2024

For the sake of Jay-Z fans (and the ears of any person who likes music), we hope we're wrong about this probably being misdirection. Still, it begs the question: so what is Hidji World doing related to him that prompted him to tease this on his Instagram Story on Sunday? The "Can I Live" MC is busy collaborating with Moncler; what time does a billionaire have to make a new album, music video, or whatever else this is? We'll probably find out in due time (after all, this has a 2024 expiration date), and when we do, even the smallest of career moves will surely excite fans.

Meanwhile, the rift between him and Dame Dash over Roc-A-Fella is still a raging battle, albeit a one-sided one. Jay's got much more pressing problems to handle, and also a whole lot more success to find across his fields. But we can't help but dream about a new album this year, as it's what most people love him the most for. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay-Z.

