Jay-Z's "Beach Is Better" Was Originally Made For This Rapper, Mike Will Made-It Claims

Many of the biggest songs in popular music have long and complicated histories that led them to arrive at being big hits. That often includes tracks being passed around between various artists behind the scenes. Some of the most common pieces of music trivia include popular songs that were originally made for entirely different artists than they would go on to be associated with. During a recent podcast appearance, Mike Will Made-It revealed which one of Jay-Z's songs wasn't originally made for him.

The song in question is "Beach Is Better" from Jay-Z's 2013 album Magna Cart Holy Grail. “Alright, so, ‘Beach is Better’ started off: Big Sean had ’10 to 10.' He wanted a beat around ’10 to 10.’ So we had did a couple of beats around the a cappella voice note that he had. And ‘Beach is Better’ was one of them," Mike Will Made-It revealed. Despite that, he never heard back from Big Sean to claim the beat. He reveals that in a session with Hov that followed shortly after the song began to morph into its final version. Check out the clip where he tells the full story below.

In recent weeks Jay-Z has been discussing and promotion a new film he was involved in called The Book Of Clarence. The film was accompanied by a soundtrack that featured some high-profile artists. Lil Wayne, Jorja Smith, and Kid Cudi all pop up on various tracks. Additionally, Jay-Z himself even teams up with R&B legend D'Angelo on the 9-minute song "I Want You Forever."

Recently, Jay-Z took to Twitter spaces to discuss the soundtrack. He specifically gave credit to Doja Cat for her appearance on "JEEZU." She raps alongside Kodak Black on the song and Hov was impressed by her artistic process. What do you think of Mike Will Made-It revealing the origins of "Beach Is Better?" Would you like to hear a version of the song done by Big Sean? Let us know in the comment section below.

