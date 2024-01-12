Jay-Z Gives Doja Cat Her Flowers, Details "God Did" Writing Process

It's no secret that Doja Cat's undergone something of a transformation in recent months, impressing fans with her latest album Scarlet, and earning the praise of plenty of her high-profile peers. She recently teamed up with Jeymes Samuel, Kodak Black, and Adekunle Gold on the track "Jeezu" for the soundtrack of The Book Of Clarence. Aside from the aforementioned artists, other performers like Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, and more also make appearances on the star-studded soundtrack. Jay-Z even hopped on a 9-minute-long song with Jeymes Samuel and D'Angelo, "I Want You Forever."

During a recent Twitter Spaces chat Jay-Z gave Doja Cat a shoutout for her contribution. “Even with Doja [Cat] on [the soundtrack],” he began. “Her performance on [‘Jeezu’] was unlike anything that I’ve heard from her. The way she attacks that music it’s like, ‘Wow, this is a different Doja.’ And it may not be different for her. I don’t know. That’s a question for her. It may not have felt different for her, but as a listener, as someone who has consumed her music and loves what she does, I was like, ‘Man, this feels new for her.’ This feels like a new space.”

Read More: Troy Ave Claims Jay-Z Recorded Kendrick Lamar "Control" Response

Jay-Z Recalls Writing His Lengthy "God Did" Verse

Clearly, receiving praise from the Roc Nation founder is no small feat. He's had his own fair share of successes throughout his career, to say the least. One that doesn't go unnoticed is his four-minute verse on "God Did." During the same conversation, he reflected on his writing process, revealing that he didn't expect the verse to be so long.

"You've just got to obey your cr*zy," he said earlier this week. "It's really the song dictates the vibe of what's going on. I didn't start out to do 'God Did' as a four-minute verse, that's not how it happened...It just kept going and kept unfolding." What do you think of Jay-Z praising Doja Cat for her verse on "Jeezu" from the Book Of Clarence soundtrack? What about the hitmaker reflecting on his "God Did" writing process? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jay-Z And D'Angelo Announce New Song Coming This Week

[Via][Via]