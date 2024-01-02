Doja Cat Had Spotify’s Most Popular Rap Song Of 2023

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" finished 2023 as Spotify's most-streamed rap song for the year. According to Chart Data, the single has earned over 730 million streams on the platform since its August release. Doja dropped it as the lead single from her fourth studio album, Scarlet.

In addition to its success on Spotify, "Paint The Town Red" also became Doja Cat's second single to top the Billboard Hot 100. It was her first as a solo artist. It is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Read More: Doja Cat Returns With Intriguing New Single "Paint The Town Red"

Doja Cat Performs On The "Scarlet Tour"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour on October 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Despite the song's popularity, Doja recently admitted that she wasn't a fan of "Paint The Town Red" initially. Speaking with Ebro Darden for Apple Music in December, she explained: “I thought ‘Paint The Town Red’ reminded me of like, Target or like Macy’s. It reminded me of like, GAP. I don’t why. It just kind of is that. And I know it starts with a curse word and it’s like a little bit edgy in that sense and I say, ‘I’m a demon, Lord!’ Like yeah, I get that, but that song just had a very pants-up-high vibe. And you know I think strategically because I can be strategic. I think it was a good addition to the album and a strong addition to the album. I know that it’s a strong song. And I did [expect it to be as popular as it is] and I was kind of running that from a little bit. I didn’t really want to have that pants-up-high song, the goofy, kind of palatable…"

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" Finishes As Most-Streamed Rap Song Of 2023

While Doja had the most popular rap song of 2023 on Spotify, she didn't have the most popular rap album. That honor went to Metro Boomin and his project, Heroes & Villians. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Doja Cat Originally Wasn't A Fan Of "Paint The Town Red": "It Reminded Me Of Like, GAP"

[Via]