Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" Finishes As 2023's Most Streamed Rap Album: Report

Metro Boomin reportedly had the most streamed rap album of 2023 with his project, Heroes & Villains, according to OurGenerationMusic. The album earned 3.3 Billion streams on Spotify, making it the only hip-hop effort to cross the 3 billion mark. He dropped it as his second studio album on December 2, 2022.

Heroes & Villains was a star-studded release for Metro with features from John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, the Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, Takeoff, and Gunna, among others. It debuted atop the US Billboard 200, with 185,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, marking Metro's third time doing so.

Looking forward to 2024, Metro Boomin is hoping to continue his success after the new year. He has a long-awaited collaborative project with Future slated for release and recently teased another effort with Zaytoven as well. For the latter, he revealed on Twitter, earlier this week: “Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [three flame emojis] beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” He added in a subsequent post: "The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas?"

Metro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" Dominated 2023

He doesn't have a release date for either project, but Future confirmed that their project is "on the way" in a post on December 23. Metro has also revealed that he and Zaytoven have a track with Future ready to go. Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin on HotNewHipHop.

