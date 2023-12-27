Metro Boomin Teases Zaytoven Collaborative Project, Asks Fans For Name Ideas

Metro Boomin says he and Zaytoven have made upwards of 100 "masterpieces" together and wants them to release a collaborative project together. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he hinted at the idea while fielding suggestions for their name as a production duo.

“Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [three flame emojis] beats by now," he wrote in one post. "I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” From there, he added in a subsequent post: "The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo.. any ideas?"

Metro Boomin & Zaytoven Pose Together In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: Metro Boomin and Zaytoven attend BMI Holiday Party at O2 Lounge on December 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Afterward, one fan suggested that Metro and Zaytoven get Future to hop on one of their beats, which Metro confirmed is already a done deal. This would make sense, considering he and Future already have their own collaborative project in the works. While neither has given it a release date, Future noted that it's "on the way" in a post on December 23.

Metro Teases Zaytoven Collaboration

A collaborative project between Metro and Zaytoven comes after the two recently posted about having a similar recording process on social media, back in November. Zaytoven explained that he makes artists try to rap over every single beat he makes them, which promoted Metro to respond that he also does the same with Future. Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from Metro Boomin and Zaytoven on HotNewHipHop.

