- MusicMetro Boomin's "Heroes & Villains" Finishes As 2023's Most Streamed Rap Album: ReportMetro Boomin reportedly had the most popular rap album on Spotify in 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake May Have Responded To Metro Boomin's "Her Loss" CommentsMetro Boomin had a lot to say about the streaming wars recently.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMetro Boomin Shows Gratitude To Billboard"Metroooo!!!" is on top of the world. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Shocks Coachella Crowd With Special Guests & Unreleased MusicThe St. Louis producer gave fans a star-studded show that covered classics in his catalog and his latest album "HEROES & VILLAINS."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsDiddy Hops On Metro Boomin's "Creepin" Ft. 21 Savage & The Weeknd For The Official RemixDiddy joins Metro Boomin on the official remix of "Creepin."By Aron A.
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Shares "Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)"OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick assist Metro Boomin with the "Heroes & Villains (Villains Version)." By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin Details Process Working With Young ThugMetro Boomin recalled his process for working with Young Thug during an appearance on the "Full Send Podcast."By Cole Blake
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Drops "Heroes Version" Of "Heroes & Villains"Metro Boomin shares the instrumental side of "Heroes & Villains"By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin Introduces Us To "HEROES & VILLAINS" On Our "Fire Emoji" PlaylistTitles from Babyface Ray's "MOB" album made it on our weekly update too.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsA$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin's "Feel The Fiyaaaah"The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesMetro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album "Heroes & Villains"Metro Boomin's sophomore album "Heroes & Villains" is here featuring A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Future, Gunna, and a posthumous appearance from Takeoff. By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Tracklist For “Heroes & Villains”In the lead-up to the release of his sophomore studio album, Metro Boomin has shared the official tracklist for “Heroes & Villains” and revealed some of the album’s featured artists.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces Release Date For New Album "Heroes & Villains"Metro Boomin drops a new trailer for his upcoming album, "Heroes & Villains." By Aron A.
- MusicMetro Boomin's Upcoming Album Will Be Titled "Heroes & Villains"Metro has not released a solo project in over three years.By Thomas Galindo