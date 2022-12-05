After nearly four years, Metro Boomin finally blessed fans with his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The follow-up to his excellent 2018 debut arrived after a bit of a delay but the outcome was certainly worth it. Metro clearly sharpened his tools as a producer while continuing to show that he can bring out the best in each of his collaborators.

The producer doubled up this morning with the re-release of his new project titled, Heroes Version. Metro Boomin came through with a complete Side B to the album, consisting of solely instrumentals. Now, fans can take in the Heroes & Villains experience in its entirety, both with vocals and without.

Metro’s new project has a slew of collaborators, from Young Thug and Gunna to A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd. He also reconnects with artists like Future, who he hasn’t necessarily locked in with for a while.

“That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things,” Metro Boomin said. “At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him,” he continued, revealing why he didn’t appear on I NEVER LIKED YOU.

“I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off.’ So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint,'” Metro explained on Apple Music 1.

Hopefully, we end up getting new music from Metro and Future. On Friday, Metro unveiled the official video for “Superheroes” with Future.

Check out Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains (Heroes Version) below.