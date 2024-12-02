Metro Boomin Completed A Perfect Sequence Two Years Ago Today With "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)"

Metro Boomin had always been a very respectable and exciting producing talent prior to what we know him to be now. To clarify, he is now indeed one of the most in-demand visionaries of the modern rap era. But back in the mid-2010s, he was more a name on the rise. He had some hit records under his belt, with a majority of them being with Future. Their effortless connection on tracks is a big reason why he's at where he's at. Overall, there aren't many better rapper/producer duos than these trap icons. But they boldly decided to take a break from collaborating following the release of Pluto's 2017 self-titled album.
Things still wound up working out for both of them, though. Fewtch was still making wavy and ignorant bangers, and Metro was honing in on creating a more recognizable sound. However, everyone wanted to see them get back in the lab together at some point soon. Well, it took about five years too long, as they finally linked back up on Metro's sophomore effort, HEROES & VILLAINS. Fans wouldn't have to wait until the backend of the tracklist to hear them again, as Future took us back in time to his dominant 2015 run with a spectacular and fiery performance on the second cut, "Superhero" with Chris Brown. It was a ceremonious event and remains to be one for us every time we revisit this timeless track. Making it even more special is how well it capitalized on the grand and operatic opener "On Time." It's one of the best back-to-back sequences in hip-hop in years on a top-tier trap record.
"Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" - Metro Boomin, Future, & Chris Brown
Quotable Lyrics:
Told you from the begin, upper echelon
I get to stackin' up, I'm untouchable
I get to represent, money multiple
I'm at the top of the charts, unapproachable
Bread by the loaf, turbo the motor
Tic-Tac-Toe, kill another vulture