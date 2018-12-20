superhero
- AnticsLil Yachty Says Lil Baby Looks Like A Superhero & Everyone AgreesLil Yachty roasts Lil Baby for his tight shirt, saying he looks like a superhero.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMarvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani As "Ms. Marvel" In Disney+ SeriesThis will be the teen's first major role as she takes on the character of Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character with her own book.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Batman" Gets A Spin-Off Series About Gotham PD For HBO MaxRobert Pattinson's Batman is getting a universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVRuby Rose Announces Exit From CW's "Batwoman" After One SeasonRuby Rose made history when she took on the title role in "Batwoman," but after only one season, she shared she's leaving the show.By Erika Marie
- MoviesJoaquin Phoenix Almost Played Batman Before Playing JokerJoaquin Phoenix was considered for the role of Batman in a screen adaptation by Darren Aronofsky prior to playing the superhero's nemesis in "Joker."By Lynn S.
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Nearly Made A Luke Cage Movie With Laurence FishburneQuentin Tarantino was close to venturing into the superhero realm for his second film.By Cole Blake
- MoviesThe Rock Passionately Shares “Black Adam” Origin StoryDwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to Instagram to discuss how excited he is to be playing "Black Adam" ten years after learning about the DC Universe project.By Bhaven Moorthy
- SportsKobe Bryant Transcended BasketballRest in peace to one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Spawn" Star Michael Jai White Shares Reservations About Reboot: "I Don't Get It"The comic book's creator has been trying to get a reboot of the film off the ground for decades.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Offers Sneak Peek Into Michael B. Jordan Produced Show "Raising Dion""Raising Dion" is the sci-fi series we've all been waiting for.By Aida C.
- MoviesValkyrie Confirmed As Marvel's First LGBTQ SuperheroKevin Feige confirms the new leader of New Asgard, Valkyrie, will be Marvel's first LGBTQ superhero.By hnhh
- EntertainmentDisneyland Set To Launch Marvel Comics-Themed Amusement Park: Report"Marvel Land" will be home to attractions from Marvel movies and comics. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentVanessa Hudgens Reveals That Catwoman Is Her "Dream Role"The role was once famously played by Halle Berry.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearBape & DC Comics Are Teaming Up For A Brand New CollaborationThe last time these two teamed up was in 2007.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"Captain Marvel" Directors Leak Stan Lee Tributes Woven Into Film"Captain Marvel" directors Fleck & Boden lay down some Stan Lee-related spoilers ahead of the film's release.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel's "The Eternals" To Feature The First Gay SuperheroMarvel has begun the search for an openly gay actor. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Aquaman" Becomes Highest-Earning International Solo Superhero Film"Aquaman" defeats "Iron Man 3."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentBen Affleck Officially Retires His "Batman" CapeBen Affleck's statement: "I guess... I'm not Batman?"By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's Superhero Show "The Boys" Gets First TrailerThe anti-superhero show.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Passes "Wonder Woman" As DC's 2nd-Biggest Earner In Modern EraAquaman's success at the box office is indicative of DC's new-look offensive.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Disses Thanos By Calling Him An "Intergalactic Sociopath"The new movie description for "Avengers: Infinity War" is a great sneak diss.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Captain Marvel" Punches An Old Lady In "Born Free" TrailerThis new 'Captain Marvel" trailer is pretty badass. By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Marvel's Spider-Man" PS4 Players Are Getting A New Toby Maguire SkinFans of the Toby Maguire Spider-Man movies are in for a treat in "Marvel's Spider-Man" game.By Alexander Cole