Metro Boomin detailed his process for working with Young Thug during a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast. The Heroes & Villains producer says they would take new records to local clubs to observe the reactions.

“Man, me and [Young] Thug used to do songs and like, soon as we get done doing it, like this is when we still had CDs, I would burn a CD on the computer and we would go to the club and would take it to the DJ like, ‘Yo, let’s go hear this and see what’s going on,’” Metro Boomin said. “And watch everybody’s reaction, you know, vibe out, throw some money and get everybody hype.”

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 17: Metro Boomin performs in concert during the inaugural Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Two collaborations with Young Thug ended up on Metro Boomin’s new album, Heros & Villians. They include the Travis Scott-assisted, “Trance,” and “Metro Spider.” The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 while moving 185,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

While their two new tracks are out now, Young Thug and Metro Boomin weren’t able to do their usual process of testing them out. Thug is currently awaiting trial for a RICO case that is set to begin next month. His YSL partner, Gunna, agreed to a plea deal with the prosecution, last week. He’s since been released from jail.

Looking ahead, Metro Boomin is set to contribute to the soundtrack to the highly anticipated film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, last week. The movie will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

Check out Metro Boomin’s appearance on the Full Send Podcast below.

