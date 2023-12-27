Metro Boomin Will Finish Future Collab Album Once He Is Done Playing This Video Game

Metro Boomin is a very busy man. Overall, he has a new album with Future coming out next year. Furthermore, he has even been in the studio with none other than Zaytoven. This is great news for all of the hip-hop fans out there as it means some great music is on the horizon. The Metro Pluto album definitely has a lot of anticipation around it. After all, Metro and Future have incredible chemistry. They have delivered some serious bangers over the years, and a whole album will definitely be a huge hit with fans.

Over the past few months, Metro has been offering a plethora of updates on this album. However, it seems like fans might just have to wait a while for the next one. While taking to Twitter last night, the super producer revealed that he has a huge mission to do before completing the album. Essentially, he is trying to grind all the way through Spider-Man 2. This is one of the latest big exclusives for the PlayStation 5, and many have been having fun with it. Needless to say, Metro has a lot of game to get through.

Metro Boomin Gets To Work

Overall, this is one of those games that can consume a lot of your time. You get to swing through an open world, and there are lots of side quests to complete. That said, it is the Holidays, and it is always good to take some time to decompress. Metro certainly deserves it after the busy year that he just had. Besides, he will be back in the studio crafting a new album in pretty much no time. Hopefully, we get an update on the album, soon.

Let us know your expectations for the next Metro project, in the comments section below. Do you think it could be the best project of 2024? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

