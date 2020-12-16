ps5
- MusicMetro Boomin Will Finish Future Collab Album Once He Is Done Playing This Video GameMetro is a busy man. By Alexander Cole
- GamingXbox, PS, Nintendo: Choosing The Perfect ConsoleWitness the ultimate gaming clash: Xbox vs. PlayStation vs. Nintendo. Uncover the battles, exclusives, and fan fervor. Choose your console allegianceBy Victor Omega
- GamingPlayStation 5 Pro Rumors Hit The Internet, Gamers ReactGamers are skeptical about this new console.By Alexander Cole
- GamingPlayStation 5 Owners Will Have To Pay $10 To Upgrade PS4 Versions Of GamesThis doesn't seem like a good move for Sony. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersPlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Surfaces In Blue Colorway: PhotosPaul George's Nike PG 5 is getting a brand new PlayStation colorway.By Alexander Cole
- GamingSony Unveils Black & Red PS5 ControllersSony unveils two new PS5 controller color options, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, set for release in June. By Mitch Findlay
- SneakersPlayStation x Nike PG 5 "PS5" Unveiled: Official PhotosThe Nike PG 5 is getting a brand new PlayStation 5 colorway.By Alexander Cole
- Music"The Last Of Us" Remake Reportedly In Development By SonyA new report reveals that a PS5 ground-up remake of "The Last Of Us" is currently in development. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingSony Files Patent For Players To Use Household Items & Food As PlayStation ControllersSony has filed a patent application for an idea that would allow players to use household items as PlayStation controllers using augmented reality.By Cole Blake
- GamingSony Reportedly Working On PS5 Controller "Back Button"Sony may very well be looking to make the PlayStation 5's DualSense 5 experience all the more immersive with a possible new accessory. By Mitch Findlay
- Gaming"Resident Evil: Village" Gameplay Reveal Debuts TodayToday marks the official "Resident Evil" showcase, with Capcom promising a first look at the gameplay of "Resident Evil: Village." By Mitch Findlay
- GamingPS5 Restock Sells Out ImmediatelyThe first PlayStation 5 restock of the year sold out immediately after dropping.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times2KBABY keeps it locked with bananas, a PS5 controller, weed, hand sanitizer, a Kobe Bryant jersey, and more in his bag.By Alex Zidel
- GamingCustom PS5 Coated In 18K Gold & Crocodile Skin Is Every Gamers DreamLavish gaming, for a price. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVRoddy Ricch Leaves James Corden Envious Of His PS5 PlugRoddy Ricch chops it up with James Corden about the Compton Santa Claus toy drive, his PS5 plug(s), and lights up the late-night stage with a performance of "The Box."By Aron A.