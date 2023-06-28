As one navigates the uncharted waters of choosing a games console, deciding between the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo might seem overwhelming. All three have their unique pros and cons to consider. It can be tricky to decide which machine is best suited to your individual gaming needs. Fortunately, we have compiled a comprehensive guide that outlines each console’s exclusive perks and drawbacks. Plus, don’t miss our breakdown of which system has superior exclusive titles to read up on.

Nintendo: Switch & Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch is a revolutionary console with an ingenious design. It also serves as a fully-fledged handheld and a traditional gaming machine. At $299, the Switch offers kid-friendly titles like Super Mario, Pokémon, and The Legend of Zelda. The Switch’s stellar library is home to legendary titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo’s first-party offerings, such as the vast Super Mario Odyssey and the tranquil Animal Crossing: New Horizons, certify that this console will never remain idle for long.

For those seeking more complex experiences, the console hosts many stimulating indie games and third-party ports, from Doom to The Witcher 3. Moreover, the newer $349 OLED Switch provides enhanced audio and visuals, a larger 7-inch OLED display, 64GB storage, a dock with a wired LAN port, and an adjustable stand. For more budget gamers, the Nintendo Switch Lite at $199 is perfect for on-the-go fun. With its groundbreaking dual-setup feature, the Switch enables gamers to experience entertainment wherever they go.

The Nintendo Switch, the oldest of the current-generation consoles, is the least powerful compared to its newer counterparts. While the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer gamers 4K/60 FPS resolutions and graphical prowess, the Switch lags with a mere 720p display at handheld mode and 1080p when placed in docked mode, with most games running at 30FPS. These hardware limitations mean that owners of UHD TVs cannot take full advantage of their setups, making an upgrade imminent.

The Switch OLED is only capable of 1080p resolution and offers no real improvement in performance over the standard model. As developers push for more power-hungry games, those with a Switch may miss out on some of the best titles due to the aging hardware.

Xbox: Series X

Packing more power than its competitors, the Xbox Series X offers a standout gaming experience. Boasting a sleek black finish and disc drive on the front, this console offers a variety of ports for enhanced accessibility. With Xbox’s game-saving feature, you can continue your progress across other Xbox devices or Windows 10 PCs and mobile devices. Priced at $500, the full-featured console is also sold alongside its less expensive all-digital twin, the Xbox Series S, which retails at $300.

Boasting the most formidable power of all the consoles, the Xbox Series X is the ultimate destination to experience popular multi-platform series such as Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed. You will find hours of entertainment with Microsoft exclusives like Halo, Gears, and Forza and an array of acquired studios offering single-player treasures.

With full backward compatibility, you can replay almost every Xbox One title and many Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Above all else, it’s the option to avail yourself of the convenient and affordable Xbox Game Pass that could be the true game changer. For only $15 per month, you gain access to a library of over 300 titles across your Xbox console or PC. Additionally, you can stream them to an Android or iOS device with progress transferring effortlessly.

Xbox Series X may lack the beloved exclusives of its stablemates, with Halo, Gears, and Forza still too far off to make an appearance. However, its multiplatform games are available via the economical Xbox Game Pass subscription. Moreover, its absence of USB-C ports detracts from its reputation as a future-proof device. Though a minor issue, it nevertheless warrants consideration.

PS: PS5

As Sony’s flagship console, the fifth generation PlayStation – the PS5 – offers gamers a spectacle of power and potential. Its two-toned, unappealing exterior may be deceiving, yet it belies the core focus of this device: gaming. Enjoy exclusive titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and Deathloop. Alternatively, harness the PS5’s backward compatibility to play previous PlayStation titles. Boasting comparable specs to the Xbox Series X and an 825 GB SSD that blasts through load times.

The PS5 is an incredible powerhouse in the gaming world, with two unique features that set it apart. Those are the exclusive licenses to the acclaimed Sony series and its innovative DualSense Controller. The Ratchet and Clank, God of War, Horizon, Last of Us, Spider-Man, Demon’s Souls, and Gran Turismo franchises—to name just a few. Such titles have gained widespread admiration over the past generation due to their impeccable game design and production value.

The DualSense also deserves mention, as it boasts impressively detailed haptics, unlike any other controller on the market. Instead of being limited to basic vibrations, the DualSense can simulate footsteps, currency collection, and other obstacles encountered in game. Adaptive triggers provide a level of realism when playing a variety of games.

The PS5 is a unique game console requiring you to stay within your local network when streaming. Its difficulty in obtaining and its limited streaming apps and subscription services make it a less desirable option. Moreover, its large size and lack of upgradable storage space pose logistical problems for many users. Nonetheless, if you can manage the practicalities, there are still noteworthy benefits from investing in a PS5.

Xbox, PS, Nintendo: Which One Should You Get?

From mobile gaming to retro revival, gamers have no shortage of options these days. Nevertheless, the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch remain the most popular consoles on the market. They are your best bet unless you need something vastly powerful or affordable.

[Via]