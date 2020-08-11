Xbox Series X
- GamingXbox, PS, Nintendo: Choosing The Perfect ConsoleWitness the ultimate gaming clash: Xbox vs. PlayStation vs. Nintendo. Uncover the battles, exclusives, and fan fervor. Choose your console allegianceBy Victor Omega
- StreetwearGucci & Xbox Team Up For Limited Edition $10,000 Series X BundleThe collaboration comes in celebration of Gucci’s 100th anniversary, and Xbox’s 20th.By Hayley Hynes
- Sports"Call of Duty: Vanguard" Releases Highly Anticipated Zombies TrailerA first look at the new Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode coming soon. By Vaughn Johnson
- GamingChip Shortage Caused By Pandemic Will Make PS5 & Xbox Series X Hard To Buy Until 2023Still looking for a next gen system?By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"MLB The Show 21" Coming To Xbox Game Pass On Launch DateTake that, Playstation!By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Resident Evil: Village" Gameplay Reveal Debuts TodayToday marks the official "Resident Evil" showcase, with Capcom promising a first look at the gameplay of "Resident Evil: Village." By Mitch Findlay
- GamingKFC Reveals Its Next-Gen Video Game Console With Built In Chicken WarmerKFC enters the gaming ring. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X Post-Christmas Restock: Where To Find ThemThe next-gen restock we all need. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingPS5 Fever Has Hopeful Gamers Camping OutWith the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X remaining rare commodities, some gamers braved the elements and camped out for a Black Friday deal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Got A Xbox Series X Care Package For His 49th BirthdaySnoop Dogg turned 49 years old a few days ago, and the legendary rap vet got hooked up with the most bossed-out Xbox Series X gift package, complete with fridge, chain and a cake.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsNBA 2K21 Next-Gen Gameplay Trailer: Steph Curry Sinks A Buzzer-BeaterLuka Doncic matches up with Steph Curry in the first next-gen console gameplay trailer for NBA 2K21.By Alex Zidel
- GamingPS5 Set To Make History With Epic DimensionsThe console is making a splash with more than just its talk of next-gen gaming.By Isaiah Cane
- GamingSony Apologizes For PS5 Preorder Issues, Promises To Release More For PreorderSony admits the PS5 preorder nightmare could have gone smoother. By Cole Blake
- GamingXbox Series S Price & Design ConfirmedAfter the Xbox Series S price and design leaked online, Microsoft came forward and made the news official. By Mitch Findlay
- GamingXbox Series X Price Details Leak OnlineThe details were leaked by Pringles. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDef Jam Teases New Hip-Hop Fighting GameDef Jam has once again decided to begin teasing a new "Def Jam" fighting game, prompting fans to speculate on a potential roster. By Mitch Findlay