Metro Boomin Teases Future Collab Project Amid Drake Feud

We were blessed with several highly anticipated albums this year but Future and Metro Boomin are still holding out on their upcoming joint effort. Over the past few months, Metro Boomin has been heavily teasing the forthcoming project without sharing any concrete dates. However, it’s looking like he has a 2024 release date in mind. The St. Louis producer hit social media this week with a photo alongside his “Mask Off” collaborator, captioning the post, “COMING SOON [three eagle emojis].”

Fans have been hopeful to see this album considering their general track record together. Metro played major roles on projects like Monster and DS2 while also contributing to Future’s later albums. Recently, the two collided on “All The Way Live (Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse)” ft. Lil Uzi Vert from Metro Boomin’s soundtrack for the latest Spider-Man movie. Prior to that, Future made his presence felt heavily on "Superhero," with Chris Brown, "I Can't Save You (Interlude) ft. Don Toliver, "Lock on Me" with Travis Scott from Heroes & Villains.

Metro Boomin & Drake Trade Shots

Metro’s latest comments arrive shortly after he and Drake seemingly took shots at each other. It began when Metro appeared to diss Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, an album he produced on, because he continued to win at major award shows. “Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro said in a since-deleted tweet. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

Drake appeared to respond over the weekend during a livestream. As he held a cheers on camera, he took shots at unnamed “tweet-and-deleters,” which many presumed to be about Metro Boomin, including the producer himself. In response, Metro shared a clip from sketch comedy group RDC World, showcasing four men who donned in country club attire and sporting straight wigs. In the clip, amidst laughter, one of the men humorously advises, "Hold on, Jamal. Don't pull out the nine." Hopefully, the rift between Drake and Metro Boomin has no impact on the latter’s upcoming project with Future.

