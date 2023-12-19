Metro Boomin Seemingly Hits Back At Drake Amid Alleged Beef

Metro Boomin and Drake have been at it as of late. Overall, the origins of this beef are sort of unknown. However, we do know that Drake was taken off of "Trance" which is s song that appears on Heroes & Villains. Furthermore, recently, Metro went off on the fact that Her Loss has been winning awards while Heroes & Villains is getting snubbed. He eventually deleted this post and it led to Drake issuing a response on his Instagram story. During a recent Kick stream, Drizzy actually responded in not-so-subtle fashion.

“To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” Drake started. “Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.” This was a pretty obvious attempt at going after Metro. At the end of the day, there is no one else he really could have been talking about. That said, it appears as though Metro has clapped back, albeit, in subliminal fashion.

Metro Boomin Tweets

The producer posted a sketch in which racist white frat boys are beefing with some black men. That is when one of the white people says, "Whoa Calm Down Jamal, Don’t Pull Out the 9." It is meant to be a parody of white frat boys trying to speak a certain way, and it seems like Metro is putting that on Drake. Overall, the shot seems pretty clear, even if there are no names being said right now. Hopefully, these two are able to resolve their differences at some point. That may not come anytime soon, but there are fans out there who want these two on good terms.

With this beef in full swing, let us know what you think of it, in the comments section below. Should these two make nice or is it beyond that right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

