Drake Takes Action Against Metro Boomin Following "Her Loss" Comments

Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and as a result, he is always up for some awards. For instance, at the Grammys next year, he will be up for rap album of the year. Overall, this is all thanks to his collaborative project with 21 Savage. Fans love this album and it only makes sense that he would get some recognition for it. He is up against stiff competition, including Travis Scott's Utopia, and even Metro Boomin for Heroes & Villains. It will definitely be hard for him to go out and win.

Having said that, there appears to be a feud brewing between he and Metro Boomin. In a recent yet now-deleted Twitter rant, Metro said that he was frustrated with Her Loss winning all of the awards. He acknowledged that his own album had better streaming numbers and that he deserved it a bit more. Of course, fans found these comments to be pretty wild when you consider how Metro has worked with Drake in the past. Now, however, it seems like there have been some consequences.

Drake Unfollows All Who Cross Him

In the tweet above, it was revealed that Drake actually unfollowed Metro Boomin on Instagram. Although Metro still follows Drizzy, the latter decided to take some action. Overall, it seems pretty clear as to why this happened. With Metro talking about Drake's album so recklessly, he has since been taken out of the rapper's circle. Needless to say, things may just get a bit awkward at the Grammys as both of these artists look to take home the big win.

Hopefully, these two can find a way to reconcile their differences. After all, they have made some amazing music together, and we would hate to see egos get in the way. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

