Metro Boomin Deletes Ancient Tweet About Drake And His Ability To Attract Women

Nothing gets past the fans.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
991 Views
GQ Hype Celebrates Metro Boomin In New York City.

Metro Boomin and Drake are currently in the midst of a beef that has been bubbling for a few months now. Overall, no one knows the origins of the feud. However, some track it back to the album Heroes & Villains, and how Metro cut Drake's verse on the Travis Scott-assisted "Trance." Since that time, things have escalated thanks to some things Metro had to say about Her Loss. Moreover, there was some obvious tension on We Don't Trust You as they let Kendrick Lamar on "Like That" to diss Drake and J Cole.

Drake has since responded to the diss, and he has been taking particular aim at Metro. There was a line about Metro making drums on "Push Ups," and since that time, Drake has continued to troll the producer on social media. Amidst all of this, some fans have dug up old tweets from 2010 in which Metro could be seen praising Drake. For instance, in the tweet below, Metro theorized how if hip-hop were like high school, the megastar would be making everyone mad because of all the girls he would have.

Read More: Metro Boomin 7 Best Beats

Metro Boomin Tweeted A Lot In His Younger Years

This old tweet has been making the rounds all throughout social media this past week. However, it seems like Metro caught on, and took swift action. Now, the tweet has been deleted, although a screenshot of this fact has been making the rounds. It all seems very silly, and quite frankly, it is. But when it comes to rap beef, it seems like all of these artists are taking it seriously. Only time will tell if they will ever kiss and make up.

Let us know your thoughts on this feud between Drake and Metro Boomin, in the comments section down below. Whose side are you taking in all of this? Do you believe that the two can ever reconcile and make music together again? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Metro Boomin Denies Drake Beef

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicMetro Boomin Exposed For Praising Drake In A Plethora Of Old Tweets
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Takes Action Against Metro Boomin Following "Her Loss" Comments
GQ Hype Celebrates Metro Boomin In New York City.MusicMetro Boomin Seemingly Hits Back At Drake Amid Alleged Beef
drake metro boominMusicDrake Appears To Take Shots At Metro Boomin