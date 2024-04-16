Metro Boomin Deletes Ancient Tweet About Drake And His Ability To Attract Women

Metro Boomin and Drake are currently in the midst of a beef that has been bubbling for a few months now. Overall, no one knows the origins of the feud. However, some track it back to the album Heroes & Villains, and how Metro cut Drake's verse on the Travis Scott-assisted "Trance." Since that time, things have escalated thanks to some things Metro had to say about Her Loss. Moreover, there was some obvious tension on We Don't Trust You as they let Kendrick Lamar on "Like That" to diss Drake and J Cole.

Drake has since responded to the diss, and he has been taking particular aim at Metro. There was a line about Metro making drums on "Push Ups," and since that time, Drake has continued to troll the producer on social media. Amidst all of this, some fans have dug up old tweets from 2010 in which Metro could be seen praising Drake. For instance, in the tweet below, Metro theorized how if hip-hop were like high school, the megastar would be making everyone mad because of all the girls he would have.

Metro Boomin Tweeted A Lot In His Younger Years

This old tweet has been making the rounds all throughout social media this past week. However, it seems like Metro caught on, and took swift action. Now, the tweet has been deleted, although a screenshot of this fact has been making the rounds. It all seems very silly, and quite frankly, it is. But when it comes to rap beef, it seems like all of these artists are taking it seriously. Only time will tell if they will ever kiss and make up.

