Metro Boomin Says His Next Project Shares Similarities To Kanye West's "MBDTF"

Metro Boomin is at the pinnacle of his career right now. After dropping to commercially successful records, the producer from St. Louis is pretty much untouchable. HEROES & VILLAINS and the soundtrack for Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse both have some of his best tracks on them. While each project is truly special, the hitmaker is nowhere near satisfied. Over the past few months or so, Metro has been ruthlessly teasing two projects with some of the most in-demand talents in the game.

Long-time collaborator, Future, and the "new guy," JID both are going to have projects with him. There are no confirmations on titles, tracklists, or release dates, but they are hopefully coming soon. Future's seems to be the focus right now for Metro as he has been hyping it up constantly. Beats have been lost, but nothing is preventing the duo from delivering more classics together. It will be interesting to see where they do with the material, but we might have some indication of how it might sound.

Metro Boomin Might Have His Best Album On His Hands

According to HipHopDX, a recent Twitter user tweeted at Metro, asking him to make an album similar to Kanye West's highly-regarded 2010 album. That would be My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and it seems we could be receiving something similar to that. He replied, "yeah my first album after the heroes trilogy is more of that vibe.. the title is [fire emojis] too." We are not for certain if he means the Future, JID, or some other tape, but that has us very excited.

