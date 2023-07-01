Royalty has to recognize royalty, and especially within the music industry, team-ups are a great way to get people excited for a new release. Moreover, we might get another crossover between one of the best producers in the game to one of the best rappers of the modern era. Metro Boomin recently took to Twitter to express his desire to collaborate with Nicki Minaj on another track, which of course got fans very excited. In addition, the two already have a strong history of working together in the past, and hopefully Minaj responds with the same enthusiasm soon. Furthermore, their last track together was “Money” off of the deluxe Metro version of Young Thug’s album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, which also featured Juice WRLD.

However, there are also a lot of different possibilities in which this collab could manifest. One of those is an upcoming single, which might be the most immediately satisfying way for Metro Boomin to fulfill his wishes. The other is for the St. Louis beatsmith to provide production on Nicki Minaj’s upcoming album slated for a November 2023 release, Pink Friday 2. Either way, with some killer cuts under their belt, this is a very promising and probably explosive collab.

Metro Boomin & Nicki Minaj Might Be Linking Up Again

Of course, this high-profile team-up would only further propel Metro Boomin’s already illustrious and incomparable career as a producer and artist. After all, his album HEROES & VILLAINS is still getting astonishing numbers of spins, and it seems like every career move for him is a level-up. That being said, he also has a lot of great stuff to look back on that likely inspires him on his path forward. For example, his iconic collaborative project with 21 just turned seven years old.

Meanwhile, Queen Barb continues to impact and provide her valuable perspective in the rap game. Through social media, she cosigned JT’s latest single and always engages with both the game and her fans. All that’s left here is for her to respond to Metro’s wishes and hopefully create some more magic together. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj and Metro Boomin.

