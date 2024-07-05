JID Reassures That His Collab Album With Metro Boomin Is Coming: "It's Just About Making It Right"

JID and Metro first revealed this was in the works before the release of the "ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK)".

JID and Metro Boomin are two of hip-hop's most in-demand artists right now without question. Both have put together some of the best projects, especially in the mainstream, through the halfway mark of the 2020 decade. For the superstar producer, you have him and 21 Savage's SAVAGE MODE II and HEROES & VILLAINS. Additionally, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and its quick follow-up WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU are some of the biggest of 2024, partially due to their fueling of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. For JID, it is not as expansive of a catalog. However, The Forever Story is arguably the most complete body of work over the last four years.

These reasons are why it was such a huge deal when they revealed that they were in the process of cooking up a collaboration project back in March of 2023. Metro Boomin's tweet basically set hip-hop Twitter ablaze, "Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫". JID then confirmed that it was an album and not just a single after one user originally claimed, "Metro Boomin Teases His Song With JID". Since that bombshell, both have been repeatedly asked if it still in the works.

JID And Metro Boomin Are Hard At Work

Each and every time, both of them have reassured fans and interviewers that they are still on course to get this done. JID did more of the same after a recent interview. "We’re working on that project every single day… We have so much music, it’s just about making it right... "It’s happening for sure", JID clarified. He also vaguely hinted that he has been working on a ton of other things right now too, so who knows what that could mean. The only question is now, "when is the Metro tape happening?". The Georgia rapper has previously not wanted to give anyone false on hope on that detail. We would not be surprised if it is not until later this year or maybe early 2025. Metro also recently just revealed that him and NAV are cheffing something up too, so no one should be too optimistic as of now.

