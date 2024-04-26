Metro Boomin Confirms His Collab Album With JID Is "Still A Thing"

Metro Boomin is a busy man. He just dropped two collab albums with Future and started a hip-hop civil war against Drake, but the St. Louis producer is already looking forward to what's next. He made it clear he wanted to work with Eminem on X (formerly Twitter), but the real collaboration that has fans excited is the rumored album between Metro and JID. It's been a long time since either artist provided an update, but concerns over whether it was scrapped in light of rap beef politics have been put to rest.

Metro was asked if the JID album was "still a thing" on April 25, and he responded in haste. "Very much so," he tweeted back. The responses were flooded with fans voicing their relief, since JID is a Dreamville signee and Metro's relationship with J. Cole is, let's say, complicated at the moment. Cole was a target on the Metro produced single "Like That," and he even responded with his own diss. The rapper took it back, however, and appeared on the Metro produced album cut "Red Leather." All good, right? Well, not quite. Metro ALSO co-produced the "Like That" remix, which contained more bars aimed at Cole's head.

Metro Boomin Is Still Working Closely With JID

JID has not discussed the Cole situation, but fans had a good reason to be skeptical of his planned Metro collab. The album between JID and Metro was announced back in March 2023. "Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop," the latter wrote next to fire emojis. JID responded to the tweet by hyping up the album further: "I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor." There haven't been details with regards to a title or release date, but have taken to calling the album "JIDTRO." There's also been a few snippets of the two artists working together, most notably "Just Do It" and "Ashes2Ashes."

JID is also staying busy. The Atlanta rapper confirmed that he will be releasing a solo album before his Metro collab called Forever & a Day. The title has fans theorizing that it will be a sequel to The Forever Story, which proved to be his critical and commercial breakthrough in 2022. Forever & a Day will have 10-12 songs, but like the Metro collab, a proper release has not been announced.

Regardless of how long it takes JID and Metro to cook up a finished product, it's safe to assume they will deliver the goods.

