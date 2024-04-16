Metro Boomin Responds To Drake Diss By Sharing Old Production Tutorial Video

Late last year rumors first swirled that a brief social media spat between former collaborators Metro Boomin and Drake. At the time Metro shut down the rumors claiming it wasn't as deep as people were making it out to be. Fast forward a few months and the beef very much is that deep. Over the weekend, Drake shared a new diss track responding to a variety of claims made recently by Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and of course, Metro Boomin.

In Drake's response he says Metro's name directly. He told the producer directly to "shut up and make some drums." The bar takes shots at the fact that Metro is primarily a producer. He's attempting to enter a rap beef as someone who is at the very least, not well known for his rapping. But Metro had a pretty sharp response to the bar. He took to Twitter to re-share a video he posted a few months ago. In the video, he explains an encounter he had with a younger producer who asked him where he starts when he's first making a beat. Hilariously, he answers that it's sometimes the right call to get start with the drums. Check out the the video he shared to Twitter below.

Metro Boomin Has Receipts For His Drums

Though the video is 4 months old, the comment section is full of recent additions. Many fans seem to have had the video recommended to them right after hearing Drake's diss over the weekend. They credit the YouTube algorithm with recognizing that the video was particularly relevant to the events going on between Drake and Metro. The video is likely to generate plenty more views following Metro's recent tweet.

What do you think of Metro Boomin sharing a perfectly timed video about starting with the drums while working on a song? Do you think Metro should try and respond to Drake's claims with rap or stick to production? Let us know in the comment section below.

