Metro Boomin Responds To Drake Diss By Sharing Old Production Tutorial Video

The video is from 4 months ago but feels perfect for the moment.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2.4K Views
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Inside

Late last year rumors first swirled that a brief social media spat between former collaborators Metro Boomin and Drake. At the time Metro shut down the rumors claiming it wasn't as deep as people were making it out to be. Fast forward a few months and the beef very much is that deep. Over the weekend, Drake shared a new diss track responding to a variety of claims made recently by Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and of course, Metro Boomin.

In Drake's response he says Metro's name directly. He told the producer directly to "shut up and make some drums." The bar takes shots at the fact that Metro is primarily a producer. He's attempting to enter a rap beef as someone who is at the very least, not well known for his rapping. But Metro had a pretty sharp response to the bar. He took to Twitter to re-share a video he posted a few months ago. In the video, he explains an encounter he had with a younger producer who asked him where he starts when he's first making a beat. Hilariously, he answers that it's sometimes the right call to get start with the drums. Check out the the video he shared to Twitter below.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Deliver A Masterclass On "GTA"

Metro Boomin Has Receipts For His Drums

Though the video is 4 months old, the comment section is full of recent additions. Many fans seem to have had the video recommended to them right after hearing Drake's diss over the weekend. They credit the YouTube algorithm with recognizing that the video was particularly relevant to the events going on between Drake and Metro. The video is likely to generate plenty more views following Metro's recent tweet.

What do you think of Metro Boomin sharing a perfectly timed video about starting with the drums while working on a song? Do you think Metro should try and respond to Drake's claims with rap or stick to production? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Metro Boomin Appears To Be With Kanye West In Italy

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand OpeningBeefJoe Budden Reacts To Drake Diss Track, Reveals His Favorite Bar
Metro Boomin Partners With NTWRK For An Exclusive Limited Edition 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Capsule Collection Pop-UpBeefMetro Boomin Seemingly Reacts To Drake's Alleged Leaked Diss Track
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23BeefMetro Boomin Refutes Claim That "Like That" Only Hit #1 Because Of Drake, Reveals His Phone Was Hacked By Toronto Number Shortly Before Album Release
GQ Hype Celebrates Metro Boomin In New York City.BeefMetro Boomin Deletes Ancient Tweet About Drake And His Ability To Attract Women