Kanye West Disses Drake & J. Cole On Alleged "Like That" Remix Leaked By Adam22: Listen

As if hip-hop's civil war wasn't controversial enough, it looks like Kanye West has allegedly, supposedly, and maybe picked a side in all this. Moreover, there's a new leak spreading around the Internet of his verse on a "Like That" remix, the song from Future, Metro Boomin, and of course Kendrick Lamar that fully kicked the K.Dot versus Drake war (plus many others) into full gear. In fact, you may remember that just yesterday at press time (Friday, April 19), Adam22 claimed to have the remix in his possession and that he was barred from leaking it, something he seemingly ignored by posting the verse online. Here's what Ye supposedly had to say about the beef: "Y'all so out of sight, out of mind / I can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry."

Furthermore, we say "allegedly" because the obvious question is whether or not this Kanye West verse is A.I.-generated or not, something that fans seem very split about online. Of course, Drake kind of took advantage of the whole A.I. discussion debacle by using the voices of Tupac and Snoop Dogg to taunt Kendrick Lamar on "Taylor Made Freestyle." Needless to say, this technology proved itself to be quite the dangerous tool in this feud, something we all should've known already. But things took an even wilder turn when Adam22 posted the alleged final version of this Ye remix with revamped production, a new Future verse, and no Kendrick at all.

Kanye West's Alleged "Like That" Verse: Listen To The OG Leak

In addition, this supposed diss is interesting (if real) given Kanye West's thoughts on the whole beef back when "Like That" first dropped. "EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED KENDRICK ON NO MORE PARTIES IN LA, EVERYONE KNOWS I WASHED DRAKE AT THE FREE HOOVER CONCERT," Ye shared on IG. "EVERYONE KNOWS I BROUGHT ADIDAS INTO THIS CULTURE AND I TOOK THEM OUT, EVERYONE KNOWS LOTTA DEMNA VIRGIL JERRY KIM ALL WORKED FOR ME. I MADE YEEZUS DARK FANTASY PABLO GRADUATION THRONE 808S, I MADE RUNAWAY DEVIL IN A NEW DRESS FATHER STRETCH. I AM THE ONLY PERSON TO COME BACK TO NUMBER ONE AFTER CANCELLATION. THERE IS ONLY ONE GOAT. I STAND BY ME. MY FRIENDS CALL ME YE :)."

Adam22 Posts Alleged Final Version Of Ye's "Like That" Remix With New Future Verse & No Kendrick Lamar Verse

However, if this remix is indeed real and gets a release and approval by at least one of its original collaborators, then it will be clear what side the Yeezy mogul is on. But as with most things Ye-related these days, he wove a very complicated web. After all, he's apparently dealing with a battery assault investigation right now which might have him pretty distracted. With this supposed full remix of "Like That" on the cards, this is getting much wilder than most of us could've predicted. Either way, for the latest updates on Kanye West, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and this whole situation, stay up to date on HNHH.

