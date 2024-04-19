Kanye West’s Remix Of Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Is Allegedly In Adam22’s Hands

According to Adam22, he's been "forbidden" to leak it.

By Caroline Fisher
280 Views
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023

It goes without saying that the release of Future and Metro Boomin's track with Kendrick Lamar, "Like That," has sparked a lot of controversy. On his verse, Kendrick took aim at both Drake and J. Cole, which has since resulted in response disses from both of them. Almost everyone has chimed in on the matter at this point, including No Jumper's Adam22, albeit in his own way.

Today, the podcaster took to Twitter/X to announce that he's got something incredibly valuable in his possession. It's to be noted, however, that it's unclear whether or not it actually exists. According to him, it's Kanye West's remix of "Like That," which he also says he's been "forbidden" to leak. Check out his Tweet below.

Adam22 Claims He's Been "Forbidden" To Leak Alleged Remix

"I have the Kanye 'like that' remix," he wrote simply. "I have been forbidden to leak it at this time." While plenty of commenters are calling cap on Adam's claim, others think he might be telling the truth, and are urging him to drop it. Only time will tell whether or not he's being honest, or just messing with his followers amid the viral feud the song sparked.

This isn't the only time Adam22 inserted himself into the debacle, however. He also entered the chat about the real "big three" rappers prompted by Kendrick's "it's just big me" claim, revealing who he believes are the big three of hip-hop media. According to him, it's himself, DJ Vlad, and DJ Akademiks. As expected, Joe Budden disagreed, and apparently Drake does too. According to Adam, Drizzy DMd him and told him he's "got to give it to" Budden over Vlad. What do you think of Adam22 claiming to have Kanye West's alleged remix of Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar's "Like That"? Do you believe him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
