Adam22 Takes To Starlets And Antagonizes Joe Budden By Having Them Play Lil B's Infamous "T-Shirts & Buddens" Diss

Adam22 has been involved in a bit of a feud with Joe Budden as of late. Overall, it started when Adam made the erroneous claim that Budden was not part of the hip-hop media Big Three. Instead, Adam claimed that himself, Akademiks, and DJ Vlad were part of it all. Budden was quick to say that this was simply not true, although a debate has been sparked. For the most part, people believe that Budden is in the right here and that it is Adam22 who should probably be excluded from any such debate.

Now, it appears as though Adam22 is still interested in making life hell for Budden. Recently, the podcaster took to Starlets in New York, a strip club that Budden has frequented in the past. As you can see in the video clip below, Adam was having a good time in the club. However, an interesting choice of music was playing over the loudspeaker. The song in question was "T-Shirts & Buddens" which is the infamous diss track that Lil B came out with over a decade ago.

Read More: Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 Is Still Trolling Joe

Adam patted himself on the back for all of this, saying "Going to your opp’s home strip club and playing the most disrespectful diss track ever made about them is nasty work." Needless to say, he believes all of this is truly clever. Meanwhile, Joe Budden has been moving on with business as usual. His podcast, continues to be the biggest in the hip-hop world, and with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef happening, fans are tuning in.

Let us know what you think of what Adam22 is doing here, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is doing too much as it pertains to Joe? Do you believe that Budden is going to respond to this in any meaningful way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adam22 Shows Off Hair Transplant Results