Adam22 has gotten another hair transplant. He shared the results of the operation on social media, on Thursday, revealing that he traveled to Turkey to get it done. "Came to Turkey for the kebab and the hair transplants," Adam captioned the selfie.

He further explained: "To people asking why I came to Turkey instead of doing it in LA. The price is like 10% of what you’ll pay in LA. I got it for free but this would have cost me like $30,000 if I did it at home." In addition to fans asking why he went to Turkey, many were supportive of the move. "Nice! I did mine in Turkey too, this is where the patience begins before you see the real result," one user wrote. Others were less enthusiastic. "Your 40 years of age. You look better bald. You always looked weird with hair. Dunno why you did this. Sh*ts gonna f*ck up your test levels because of the meds you will have to take now," another follower replied.

Adam22 & Lena The Plug Attend Creators Inc NYE

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)

Prior to the hair transplant update, Adam made headlines for a recent interview with TMZ. Speaking with the outlet, he discussed Drake's leaked explicit video. “Drake actually reached out me because I was giving him sh*t. I was saying, ‘You wanted this to leak. You love this sh*t.’ And he said, ‘No, no, no. It’s not my brand,'” he said. “But I think it might have been, like, a hostage situation where somebody was trying to get money out of him to not [leak the video]."

Adam22 Shows Off Hair Transplant Results

