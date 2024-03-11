Adam22 Faces Backlash For Distasteful Post About Late Adult Actress

Adam22 is facing backlash on social media for his recent tribute to the late Sophia Leone. In reacting to her passing, Adam22 plugged her appearance on his podcast with Lena The Plug, PlugTalk.

"Really dude? Have some respect. You know you’re posting her like this for engagements. Put a normal pic of her." Another wrote: "Of all the things u could have posted u chose to plug ur podcast to make more money off her interview." Some users took the opportunity to question the number of deaths in the porn industry. One wrote: "There needs to be an investigation into the porn industry for safer working conditions. Aint no way 2 dead pornstars and another in a coma and we're only 2 months into 2024. Somthing sus is going on."

Leone was found “unresponsive” in her New Mexico apartment on March 1, according to her family, who have set up a GoFundMe to honor her. “Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, granddaughter, Niece, and Friend,” Leone’s stepfather Mike Romero wrote on the page. “She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

Fans Call Out Adam22 For His Latest Post

The post about Sophia Leone isn't the only time this weekend Adam has made headlines for his social media presence. He also shared the results of a hair transplant in Turkey. Be on the lookout for further updates on Adam22 on HotNewHipHop.

