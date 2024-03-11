Adam22 Faces Backlash For Distasteful Post About Late Adult Actress

Adam22 is coming under fire for plugging his podcast while reacting to Sophia Leone's passing.

BYCole Blake
Adam22 (4)

Adam22 is facing backlash on social media for his recent tribute to the late Sophia Leone. In reacting to her passing, Adam22 plugged her appearance on his podcast with Lena The Plug, PlugTalk.

"Really dude? Have some respect. You know you’re posting her like this for engagements. Put a normal pic of her." Another wrote: "Of all the things u could have posted u chose to plug ur podcast to make more money off her interview." Some users took the opportunity to question the number of deaths in the porn industry. One wrote: "There needs to be an investigation into the porn industry for safer working conditions. Aint no way 2 dead pornstars and another in a coma and we're only 2 months into 2024. Somthing sus is going on."

Read More: Adam22 Shows Off Hair Transplant Results

Adam22 Attends Adult Video News Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Leone was found “unresponsive” in her New Mexico apartment on March 1, according to her family, who have set up a GoFundMe to honor her. “Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, granddaughter, Niece, and Friend,” Leone’s stepfather Mike Romero wrote on the page. “She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.”

Fans Call Out Adam22 For His Latest Post

The post about Sophia Leone isn't the only time this weekend Adam has made headlines for his social media presence. He also shared the results of a hair transplant in Turkey. Be on the lookout for further updates on Adam22 on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Adam22 Shuts Down NLE Choppa As Rapper Thirsts After Lena The Plug

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
lena the plugPop CultureWho Is Lena The Plug?
lena the plugPop CultureIs Lena The Plug Married?
Adam22 (2)Pop CultureAdam22 Shows Off Hair Transplant Results
2023 Adult Video News Awards - ArrivalsPop CultureAdam22 & Lena The Plug To Launch New Reality Show Where Contestants Vie For A Threesome