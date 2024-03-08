Adult Film Star Emily Willis In A Coma: Report

The family of porn star Emily Willis has revealed that the 25-year-old is in a coma and unable to breathe without a ventilator. Willis was hospitalized last month after an apparent overdose, despite a toxicology report coming back negative. However, Willis is yet to regain consciousness after suffering cardiac arrest while in rehab. Additionally, Willis' stepfather Michael told TMZ that Willis has "stabilized somewhat" but is still unable to breathe without a ventiliator. The family set-up a GoFundMe page to cover the mounting medical expenses as they do have access to Willis' financial accounts.

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead. Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” he brother wrote in an update to the GoFundMe.

Read More: Melissa Stratton Searches Spike In Wake Of Sean Evans Breakup

Who Is Emily Willis?

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Willis was born Litzy Banulos in Utah. After relocating to San Diego, Willis worked in sales until entering the porn industry in 2017. "Going on camera I just instantly fell in love with it. I was dating this guy, a Tinder date, who had his own company and he was like, 'Do you want to do porn?' And I went for it. I get off knowing I’m getting people off. I just feel comfortable in front of the camera. I like sex, obviously, and I really like getting to explore sex," Willis told industry publication AVN in 2018.

Alongside her successful porn career, Willis has a massive online following. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram. Furthermore, Willis starred in the independent sci-fi thriller Divinity, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and garnered a limited release in October. Willis' hospitalization remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Lena The Plug South Park Easter Egg Leaves Adult Actress Thrilled

[via]