Lena The Plug Reveals Her "Dream Collab" For 2024

Lena The Plug has said that Jaidyn Alexis is her "dream collab" for 2024. Lena's comment came as part of a repost from a New Year's tweet from her husband, Adam22, showing Lena and Jaidyn linking up at a New Year's party. "Me and Blueface watching you guys make out," Adam wrote in the replies. Furthermore, the No Jumper host added a gif of Beavis and Butthead head-banging. Alexis, as well as Blueface, is yet to respond to Lena's post.

However, just before the new year, Lena also gave a candid interview on No Jumper about what it would take for her to leave the porn industry. Lena's answer came down to two primary factors. Firstly, she expressed a firm boundary - if she didn't feel 100% connected to porn anymore, she would leave. And secondly, she stated that while she doesn't mind being called a "MILF", she has no interest in doing "MILF" scenes, especially ones where she would have to roleplay. Despite this, she made it clear that retirement is not currently in her immediate plans.

Lena The Plug Makes South Park Cameo

Furthermore, Lena made a brief cameo in a South Park episode aired just before Christmas. Lena posted a screenshot of the episode to her Instagram. Her name can be seen on a sidebar of Randy's OnlyFans page. Content creator Tana Mongeau can also be seen in the same image. "Being included in a South Park episode is my biggest flex to date," Lena wrote alongside the image.

Lena's easter egg came as part of South Park: Not Suitable For Children. It was a special episode of the long-running show that specifically took aim at online pornography and especially sites like OnlyFans. In fact, the whole episode was inspired by Brianna Coppage, the now-viral teacher who was fired after her OnlyFans was discovered. Fittingly enough, Lena and Adam later filmed a threesome with Coppage.

