Adam22 Claps Back At Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host For Calling His Opinion "Irrelevant"

Adam22 recently sparked a debate in the hip-hop world as it pertains to rap media and who is at the top. Overall, Adam believes that himself, DJ Akademiks, and Vlad TV are the Big Three platforms. Moreover, he made this declaration while also taking a shot at Joe Budden, who probably has the biggest hip-hop platform in the world right now. Having said that, Budden decided to clap back, and it led to a bit of an internet exchange from all parties. As for the fans, they seem to be on Joe's side with this one.

In a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Ish noted that when it comes to opinions on the hot topics in hip-hop, Adam22's opinion is practically "irrelevant." He feels as though no one really goes to Adam for his opinion. Moreover, he has the exact same thought when it comes to the likes of Vlad. This take from Ish ended up making the rounds on social media, and it led to Adam himself seeing it. This led to a pretty rough response, in which he declared Ish an irrelevant member of the podcast.

Read More: Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 Responds

"Ish ain’t even top 3 on that couch," Adam said. Ish has been a member of the podcast ever since Rory & Mal moved on a few years ago. Interestingly enough, Ish actually gave Rory & Mal some flowers, noting that their opinions hold more weight than Adam's. Needless to say, it feels as though the podcast wars are in full swing right now. However, fans are going to side with the creators they already like. At the end of the day, this is all subjective.

Let us know what you think of this clap back from Adam22, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Ish made a good point here? Was Adam being too sensitive with his reply? Give us your thoughts on the state of hip-hop media. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Crip Mac Speaks On Adam22 Altercation