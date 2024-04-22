Adam22 Claps Back At Joe Budden Podcast Co-Host For Calling His Opinion "Irrelevant"

Adam22 didn't appreciate the commentary.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
821 Views
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Adam22 recently sparked a debate in the hip-hop world as it pertains to rap media and who is at the top. Overall, Adam believes that himself, DJ Akademiks, and Vlad TV are the Big Three platforms. Moreover, he made this declaration while also taking a shot at Joe Budden, who probably has the biggest hip-hop platform in the world right now. Having said that, Budden decided to clap back, and it led to a bit of an internet exchange from all parties. As for the fans, they seem to be on Joe's side with this one.

In a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, co-host Ish noted that when it comes to opinions on the hot topics in hip-hop, Adam22's opinion is practically "irrelevant." He feels as though no one really goes to Adam for his opinion. Moreover, he has the exact same thought when it comes to the likes of Vlad. This take from Ish ended up making the rounds on social media, and it led to Adam himself seeing it. This led to a pretty rough response, in which he declared Ish an irrelevant member of the podcast.

Read More: Adam22 Addresses Wooski Beef Rumors

Adam22 Responds

"Ish ain’t even top 3 on that couch," Adam said. Ish has been a member of the podcast ever since Rory & Mal moved on a few years ago. Interestingly enough, Ish actually gave Rory & Mal some flowers, noting that their opinions hold more weight than Adam's. Needless to say, it feels as though the podcast wars are in full swing right now. However, fans are going to side with the creators they already like. At the end of the day, this is all subjective.

Let us know what you think of this clap back from Adam22, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Ish made a good point here? Was Adam being too sensitive with his reply? Give us your thoughts on the state of hip-hop media. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Crip Mac Speaks On Adam22 Altercation

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventViralAdam 22 Doubles Down On Joe Budden Criticism After "Big 3" Comments2.5K
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowViralDrake Gives Adam22 His Hip-Hop Media Big Three, Shows Rare Love To Joe Budden And Shades DJ Vlad4.7K
BET Awards 2021 - ArrivalsViralAdam22 Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is Out Of Touch In Regards To Interviews2.6K
Kenzo : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023ViralKanye West’s Remix Of Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Is Allegedly In Adam22’s Hands17.9K