- StreetwearYung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff's MemorialIG users weren't happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce-T Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing His Wife & Daughter For Still Breastfeeding“She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” Ice-T responded with.By Kevin Goddard
- GramKhloe Kardashian Tells Fan To "Shut The F*ck Up" About Kylie Jenner & Jordyn WoodsA fan wanted to know if Kylie and Jordyn were "allowed" to be friends again now that Khloe and Tristan are on good terms.By Erika Marie
- GramAyesha Curry Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her A "Farm Animal"Ayesha Curry had some time to spare for the detractors. By Alexander Cole
- SneakersSkechers Claps Back At Nike Following Patent Infringement LawsuitSkechers won't go down without a fight.By Alexander Cole
- Beef50 Cent Says Floyd Mayweather Won50 Cent claps back at Floyd Mayweather.By Kevin Goddard
- GramYBN Nahmir Responds To Fan Who Says He Fell Off: “You’re Literally Just Talking”YBN Nahmir claps back at a fan thinking he fell off.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Blasts Interscope: "I Tried To Drop Songs Wit Juice WRLD N Future"Rich The Kid is allegedly dealing with resistance from Interscope over SoundCloud song submissions.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChris Rock Dragged By Bobby Brown Over Whitney Houston Crack JokeWhitney Houston's former partner still got her back. By Aida C.
- MusicKeri Hilson Claps Back After Being Called "Has Been" With FinesseShe channels some "Pretty Girl Rock" confidence paired with sweetness. By Zaynab
- MusicLil Yachty Claps Back At Hater Saying His MNF Halftime Performance Was TrashLil Yachty had time Monday night.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Claps Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine's "In Da Club" Parody: "Now He Is Confused"He's putting his "son" in check.By Zaynab
- MusicKehlani Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors: "I Look Different Because I'm Healthy"Kehlani quickly shuts down the whispers of her getting plastic surgery on her face.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Savagely Shuts Down Fan Critiquing Verse On Eminem's "Not Alike"Royce da 5'9" is not here for anyone saying he struggled on "Not Alike."By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper DMs Fan Who Criticized His Engagement: "Get Off My D*ck"The fan makes his DMs public on Twitter.By Zaynab
- MusicJoe Budden Responds To Peter Rosenberg’s Clap BackJoe Budden responds to Peter Rosenberg's outburst last week.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj Claps Back At Haters In The Comments Of Her Twerking VideoNicki Minaj had time for a few haters Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFans React to Ariana Grande's Interlude Inspired By Her Fiance, Pete DavidsonThe pop star is all about her new beau and fans aren't here for it.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Responds To Funk Flex & The Haters With Sarcastic MessageAlthough she doesn't name drop anyone, Cardi B appears to be talking to Funk Flex & maybe Nick?By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJoel Embiid Trolls Colin Cowherd After Sixers' 40th WinJoel Embiid leaves sports journalist Colin Cowherd in the lurches after his team's milestone victory.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Claps Back At Lindsey Lohan Over Comments Made About Her BraidsKim Kardashian ain't with Lindsey Lohan chiming in about her new braid look.By Kevin Goddard