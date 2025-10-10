One of King Von's mothers to his kids, Queen Kema, has been receiving a lot of hate online lately. Internet users believe that she's only well off because she's spending the late Chicago rapper's money. However, according to her, that couldn't be further from the truth.

In her response video, caught by No Jumper, Queen Kema lists off all of her academic achievements and her jobs. If you want even more proof, her Instagram, queenkemaaa_____, showcases them all. In the video, she talks about her career as an army officer, which brings in nearly six figures on its own.

But on top of that, Queen Kema also has a few businesses under her belt, which she doesn't totally divulge on in the video. However, given that she has her MBA as of this spring, even though in a past Instagram post, she says she completed the program in 2024.

"*FUNFACT: I completed my MBA DEC 2024 but walked in 2025 so I can share my moment with my Son like I said I would," she wrote in part alongside her graduation pictures.

Overall, she's frustrated with people continuing to push the narrative that she couldn't possibly be doing so well for herself if it wasn't for Von.

How Many Kids Does King Von Have?

"Like what is it that's so unbelievable? Like I live in castle... like it's so extravagant to the point where you're like 'I can't believe it. It has to be someone else's money."

Kema continues, "I'm 30 years old with good credit and I make well over six figures with my government job."

More likely than not, the hate will continue to pile up for Kema. But it sounds like she's making incredible strides in her life. Not only for herself, but for her and Von's son, Dayvon.