Mother Of King Von's Child Claps Back At People Making Assumptions About Her Lifestyle

BY Zachary Horvath 212 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
One of the mothers of King Von's kids, who goes by Queen Kema, has been facing hate from users online for how she supposedly lives her life.

One of King Von's mothers to his kids, Queen Kema, has been receiving a lot of hate online lately. Internet users believe that she's only well off because she's spending the late Chicago rapper's money. However, according to her, that couldn't be further from the truth.

In her response video, caught by No Jumper, Queen Kema lists off all of her academic achievements and her jobs. If you want even more proof, her Instagram, queenkemaaa_____, showcases them all. In the video, she talks about her career as an army officer, which brings in nearly six figures on its own.

But on top of that, Queen Kema also has a few businesses under her belt, which she doesn't totally divulge on in the video. However, given that she has her MBA as of this spring, even though in a past Instagram post, she says she completed the program in 2024.

"*FUNFACT: I completed my MBA DEC 2024 but walked in 2025 so I can share my moment with my Son like I said I would," she wrote in part alongside her graduation pictures.

Overall, she's frustrated with people continuing to push the narrative that she couldn't possibly be doing so well for herself if it wasn't for Von.

Read More: The Lil Baby Dilemma: Declining Reign, Diminished Dominance & The End Of An Era

How Many Kids Does King Von Have?

"Like what is it that's so unbelievable? Like I live in castle... like it's so extravagant to the point where you're like 'I can't believe it. It has to be someone else's money."

Kema continues, "I'm 30 years old with good credit and I make well over six figures with my government job."

More likely than not, the hate will continue to pile up for Kema. But it sounds like she's making incredible strides in her life. Not only for herself, but for her and Von's son, Dayvon.

Speaking of kids though, the drill artist has three of them carrying on his legacy. True and Demi are the other two and are his daughters. Not much is known on who the mother of Demi is, but True is solely in the care of fellow rapper Asian Doll. Dayvon is the oldest at six, while True is 4 or 5 and Demi is four.

Read More: Air Jordan 18: 8 Facts About MJ’s Last On-Court Shoe

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images Antics King Von's Sister Kayla Gets Called Out By His Son's Mother: "You Was Jealous" 11.3K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.6K
AsianDoll Pop Culture Asian Doll's OnlyFans Preview Has Adam22 Begging For A Feature 6.8K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Backstage Music Sexyy Red Fires Back At Her Natural Hair Haters: “What Tracks?” 3.0K
Comments 0