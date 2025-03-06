Asian Doll Defends Relationship With King Von Amid Messy Beef With His Sister Kayla B

BY Caroline Fisher 327 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Asian Doll Defends Relationship King Von Gossip News
XX arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Recently, the late King Von's sister Kayla B claimed that he didn't actually like Asian Doll and only used her for "clout."

Asian Doll's feud with King Von's sister Kayla B continues. Earlier this week, the two women began going back and forth on X, throwing various jabs at one another. "Can’t no b*tch that gotta get 365 chemical peels a year to look pretty make me mad star crunch face a** h*e," Asian Doll wrote. In response, Kayla B called her "musty" and alleged that King Von only used her for clout.

“He was using Asian for clout and didn’t really like her. He said that he was just going to play along until his music takes off,” she claimed. "Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're dry... And that's exactly what he did." Now, however, Asian Doll has fired back. According to her, their relationship was far more than that.

Read More: King Von's Sister Kayla B Claims He Only Used Asian Doll For "Clout" Amid Their Fiery Feud

Asian Doll & King Von
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Rapper King Von performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I had the rawest & longest & most genuine realest relationship with Von & it’s okay I was there when he wasn’t sh*t & he loved me hard when he got rich," she wrote on X today. "I’ve got the BEST memories with Von then any b***h he been with I was loved out loud & nothing couldn’t break the love we shared no matter how many b*****s a h** would put on him he loved him some ASIAN DOLL & put nobody above it!! Sadly he’s not here & I wish we stop talking about me & his love story nobody knows OUR story but us & 1 day I’ll tell it because it’s so beautiful no matter the dirt b*****s throw on it..”

Asian Doll went on to slam Kayla B for the way she treated King Von while he was alive, telling her she can't rewrite history. "Go talk to God about it," she said. "I sleep peaceful at night because I treated him like a big baby king while he was breathing & I never did anything to see him in a casket."

Read More: Asian Doll Fans Think She’s Working On A Kash Doll Diss Track Following Fiery Twitter Feud

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg Relationships King Von's Sister Kayla B Claims He Only Used Asian Doll For "Clout" Amid Their Fiery Feud 571
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images Beef King Von's Sister Seemingly Calls Out Asian Doll: "Ain't No Queen Von" 5.7K
Asian Doll (2) Music Asian Doll Reflects On 3 Years Since King Von’s Death: “You Still DA HOTTEST" 1314
Asian Doll King Von Interviews Music Asian Doll Can't Stand People Referencing King Von In Interviews 794