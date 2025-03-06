Asian Doll Defends Relationship With King Von Amid Messy Beef With His Sister Kayla B

Asian Doll's feud with King Von's sister Kayla B continues. Earlier this week, the two women began going back and forth on X, throwing various jabs at one another. "Can’t no b*tch that gotta get 365 chemical peels a year to look pretty make me mad star crunch face a** h*e," Asian Doll wrote. In response, Kayla B called her "musty" and alleged that King Von only used her for clout.

“He was using Asian for clout and didn’t really like her. He said that he was just going to play along until his music takes off,” she claimed. "Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're dry... And that's exactly what he did." Now, however, Asian Doll has fired back. According to her, their relationship was far more than that.

Asian Doll & King Von

Rapper King Von performs in concert during the "PTSD" tour at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I had the rawest & longest & most genuine realest relationship with Von & it’s okay I was there when he wasn’t sh*t & he loved me hard when he got rich," she wrote on X today. "I’ve got the BEST memories with Von then any b***h he been with I was loved out loud & nothing couldn’t break the love we shared no matter how many b*****s a h** would put on him he loved him some ASIAN DOLL & put nobody above it!! Sadly he’s not here & I wish we stop talking about me & his love story nobody knows OUR story but us & 1 day I’ll tell it because it’s so beautiful no matter the dirt b*****s throw on it..”