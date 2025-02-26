Asian Doll Fans Think She’s Working On A Kash Doll Diss Track Following Fiery Twitter Feud

Over the weekend, Asian Doll and Kash Doll got into it on Twitter amid their ongoing feud. Footage of the latter performing in the former's hometown of Dallas and throwing serious shade had surfaced online, prompting the fiery back and forth. In it, Kash Doll is heard encouraging her crowd to take part in an insulting chant about Asian Doll.

She proceeded to hop online to call her out, suggesting they settle things once and for all in the studio. “Everyday I get online this YN [Asian] got my name in her mouth…. I don’t wanna argue on Twitter let’s get in the booth… We get it I’m old, ugly and whatever else but u never got in the booth… I dropped here I go in 2019 no response.. You’re pregnant stop talking bout me so much cause baby girl gone look like me,” she wrote.

Asian Doll & Kash Doll's Beef

Asian Doll wasted no time, immediately firing back in an extreme way. She shared a screenshot of what appears to be a text conversation with an associate, in which they discussed targeting Kash Doll's sprinter. “This what happens when this YN let you keep your life b***h! We let a 40yr old b***h keep her life! My n***as was finna shoot your sprinter up and I let you live cause you got kids and you had them on the road with you! You knew not to say s**t yesterday while you was in Dallas so today you talking s**t cause you so happy you ain’t die b***h," she said.