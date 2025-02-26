Asian Doll Fans Think She’s Working On A Kash Doll Diss Track Following Fiery Twitter Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 308 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Asian Doll Kash Doll Diss Gossip News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper Asian Doll visits SiriusXM Studios on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Recently, Asian Doll took to Twitter to announce that she'll "be back soon," prompting her fans to speculate.

Over the weekend, Asian Doll and Kash Doll got into it on Twitter amid their ongoing feud. Footage of the latter performing in the former's hometown of Dallas and throwing serious shade had surfaced online, prompting the fiery back and forth. In it, Kash Doll is heard encouraging her crowd to take part in an insulting chant about Asian Doll.

She proceeded to hop online to call her out, suggesting they settle things once and for all in the studio. “Everyday I get online this YN [Asian] got my name in her mouth…. I don’t wanna argue on Twitter let’s get in the booth… We get it I’m old, ugly and whatever else but u never got in the booth… I dropped here I go in 2019 no response.. You’re pregnant stop talking bout me so much cause baby girl gone look like me,” she wrote.

Read More: "I Let You Live," Asian Doll Claims She Contemplated Having Kash Doll Harmed In Dallas

Asian Doll & Kash Doll's Beef

Asian Doll wasted no time, immediately firing back in an extreme way. She shared a screenshot of what appears to be a text conversation with an associate, in which they discussed targeting Kash Doll's sprinter. “This what happens when this YN let you keep your life b***h! We let a 40yr old b***h keep her life! My n***as was finna shoot your sprinter up and I let you live cause you got kids and you had them on the road with you! You knew not to say s**t yesterday while you was in Dallas so today you talking s**t cause you so happy you ain’t die b***h," she said.

On Monday (February 24), Asian Doll took to social media once again to announce she's taking a break. “Loading…. I’ll be back soon,” she declared. Her post has since sparked speculation about what exactly she's up to. While some believe she's simply focusing on her pregnancy, others think she could be working on a diss track about Kash Doll.

Read More: Kash Doll Admits She's Still Confused About Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA" Shoutout

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam Music "I Let You Live," Asian Doll Claims She Contemplated Having Kash Doll Harmed In Dallas 1.6K
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Music Kash Doll Claims Asian Doll Doesn't Like Her Over A Man; Asian Doll Responds 5.3K
Music Nicki Minaj Invites Kash Doll & Asian Doll On "Queen Radio" To Squash Beef 7.1K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Arrivals Music Asian Doll Addresses Jada Kingdom's Body-Selling Accusations 1432