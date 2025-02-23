"I Let You Live," Asian Doll Claims She Contemplated Having Kash Doll Harmed In Dallas

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kash Doll performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium
Asian Doll vs. Kash Doll is heating up.

Asian Doll and Kash Doll’s ongoing feud has escalated, with Asian revealing she once considered having Kash harmed during a Dallas show. The conflict reignited when Kash performed in Asian’s hometown. During her set, Kash encouraged the crowd to chant an expletive-laced insult toward Asian. A video of the moment quickly circulated online, fueling more tension between the two rappers.

Kash later took to Twitter, urging Asian to respond in music rather than through social media. She dismissed the back-and-forth and called for a lyrical battle instead. "Every day I get online, this YN [Asian] got my name in her mouth. I don’t wanna argue on Twitter, let’s get in the booth," Kash tweeted. She referenced their long-standing tension, noting Asian never responded to her 2019 diss track "Here I Go." Kash also mentioned Asian’s pregnancy, adding, "You're pregnant, stop talking about me so much ‘cause baby girl gon’ look like me."

Asian Doll & Kash Doll's Beef

Asian quickly fired back, posting a screenshot of a conversation suggesting she and her associates had planned to target Kash’s vehicle. "This what happens when this YN lets you keep your life, bh!" she wrote. She claimed her crew was prepared to open fire on Kash’s sprinter van but decided against it because Kash had her children on the road with her. "You knew not to say st yesterday while you were in Dallas. Today you talking ‘cause you happy you ain’t die, b**h." The leaked messages showed an unidentified person asking Asian to find out who was bringing Kash to Dallas, hinting at a potential confrontation. Kash, however, appeared unfazed by the alleged threat. "Not you that mad at me guns involved lol. Just get in the booothhhhhhh that’s all I asked, pregnant YN," she tweeted.

Asian doubled down, referencing her pregnancy as the only reason she didn’t follow through. "That was me thinking like a pregnant woman. Bh lucky, ‘cause the REAL me would’ve let my folks kill you, bh," she tweeted. Their feud traces back to Kash’s appearance on "Club Shay Shay," where she claimed to be the original "Doll" rapper. The rivalry remains heated, with both artists showing no signs of backing down.

