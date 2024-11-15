Kash Doll Admits She's Still Confused About Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA" Shoutout

According to Kash Doll, she hasn't even met Kendrick Lamar.

Back in May, Kendrick Lamar dropped his second Drake diss track, "6:16 In LA." In it, he throws various jabs at the Toronto rapper, DJ Akademiks, and more. He even name-drops Kash Doll, which still has her perplexed. "F*ckin' with good people make good people go to bat / Conspiracies about Cash, dog? That's not even the leak / Find the jewels like Kash Doll, I just need you to think," he spits.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, she weighed in on the reference, revealing that she's not entirely sure what it means. She recalled being bombarded with messages about it when Kendrick's song first dropped, and shared some of the theories she's heard about it. One is that it was a nod to her 2019 single "Ice Me Out." Another is that it's a reference to her being robbed of roughly $500K worth of jewelry. According to Kash Doll, some social media users even insisted it had nothing to do with her at all.

Kash Doll Wonders What Kendrick Lamar Meant By "Find The Jewels"

Kash Doll explained how her mentions were flooded with news of the name-drop. At first, she says she was nervous to hear what was said about her. "Like Kendrick Lamar, what the f*ck he say?" she remembered thinking. "So I'm nervous, like, which way did this go? But I know I ain't never did nothing or I haven't even met Kendrick. So I'm listening to it and I'm trying to figure out, what did he say?" She went on, describing how she's still surprised and confused by the whole thing.